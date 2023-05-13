Margarita Madness returns to Purple People Bridge May 19 with food, music and drink competition















The ninth annual Margarita Madness will make its returns to the Purple People Bridge on Friday, May 19.

The event, sponsored by Milagro tequila, will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. offer local food, live music, and just the right amount of healthy competition. Participating bars and restaurants will take over the bridge, uniting both sides of the river for one common cause — the love of margaritas.

Prominent Cincinnatians will be on hand as guest judges to choose the winners for Best Margarita and Most Creative Margarita, while attendees will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite margarita to determine who will win the People’s Choice for Best Margarita.

Margarita’s attendees can expect to sample include Agave & Rye’s OG Margarita, Bakersfield’s Lemon Margarita, Somerset’s Ube Margarita, and so many more. Madness-goers will be able to chow down on mouthwatering chips, various dips, elote corn, and other delicious foods while listening to live 80s and 90s hits from the band TIMESTAMP.

Margarita competitors include Agave & Rye, Bakersfield, Cheba Hut, Condado, El Barril, Local Cantina, Mazunte, Mi Cozumel, nada, Shiners on the Levee, and others to be announced.

The event is for ages 21 and up and limited General Admission and VIP tickets are available. For more information visit margaritamadnesscincy.com

Cincinnati CityBeat