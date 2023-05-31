Lt. Gov. Coleman speaks about her student mental health initiative, says ‘now is the time to act’















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Nearly two years ago, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman started a student mental health initiative and on Tuesday at the State Capitol Rotunda she and other advocates provided an update.

Coleman said the issue remains at the top of the minds of parents in Kentucky, as well as the rest of the nation.

“A PEW Research internet poll reported earlier this year, 40% of U.S. parents of children under 18 say they are extremely or very worried that their children may struggle with anxiety or depression, while 36% indicated they were somewhat worried about this.”

She also quoted from a 2021 Kentucky Incentives for Participation program, or PIP survey.

“Twenty-two percent of the students in grades 6, 8, 10, and 12, reported serious psychological distress in the past 30 days. In a 2021 Kentucky Youth Behavior Risk survey, 9.8% of Kentucky middle school students, and 9.5% of Kentucky high school students attempted suicide, over the previous 12 months.”

There is some good news to report, as Coleman announced that $40 million in federal funding is coming to Kentucky schools to help support and expand access to school-based mental health services. So far, the money has been distributed to the educational cooperatives that cover schools in just over half of the state’s 120 counties.

She explained why that is so important.

“Students are six times more likely to access mental health services when they are offered in schools.”

Coleman also noted that in addition to the executive branch of government, the other two are getting more involved in the issue of student mental health as well.

“The Judicial Branch is hosting a mental health summit in Louisville this week. I’m so excited that I can take part in that. The state legislature recently announced a new task force to look at student mental health. We are excited that now all three branches of state government are prioritizing student mental health.”



She added, “Now is the time to act. It is incumbent upon all of us to work together on this critically important issue, the number one issue here and across the country. This isn’t about right or left, it’s about doing what’s right, to make sure no student gets left behind.”