Louisville customs officials seize 909 pounds of marijuana with street value of over $2 million















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Monday that CBP officers in Louisville seized 36 boxes which contained a combined total of 909 pounds of marijuana with a street value of over $2 million last week.

The shipment had arrived from Canada on April 25, and was heading to a corporation in California. The three pallets of boxes contained ATF Adapter Kits, according to the manifests that accompanied the shipments. During x-ray, officers noted what they termed “an organic anomaly inconsistent with the manifested items” and inspected the shipment. Each box contained vacuum sealed packages containing a green leafy substance which tested positive for marijuana.

“Our officers are focused on their mission to protect the United States,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations, Chicago Field Office. “Smugglers constantly try to send illegal drugs into the country, but our officers are there to stop these narcotics from reaching our communities.”

While marijuana is legal in several states, CBP enforces the laws of the United States and U.S. laws have not changed. Although medical and recreational marijuana is legal in some states, the sale, possession, production, and distribution of marijuana is still illegal under U.S. Federal Law.

CBP Louisville Port Director Thomas Mahn commended his officers for their work on this shipment. “CBP is responsible for ensuring that all goods entering and exiting the United States do so in accordance with all applicable U.S. laws and regulations. Our officers and specialists in Louisville consistently display their quality training and commitment to the CBP mission. They are exceptional at what they do and are part of the best frontline defense in the world.”

That quantity of marijuana would have had an estimated street value over $2.27 million, according to the CBP. The information was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations and the investigation is ongoing.