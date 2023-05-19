L’Oreal in Florence and in Walton on list of companies getting Governor’s ’23 Safety and Health Awards















Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman presented the 2023 Governor’s Safety and Health Awards to Kentucky companies whose employees logged more than 50.2 million consecutive hours without a workplace injury or illness during 2022.

The two NKY companies on the list are, along with the house worked with a lost-time injury:

• L’Oreal USA-Florence Manufacturing, Florence, 2,910,825

• L’Oreal Walton, Walton, 986,133

To view a list of state award winners, click here.

The Governor also highlighted that between fiscal years 2021 and 2022, the workplace fatality rate in Kentucky declined nearly 30%.

During 2022, the Division of Occupational Safety and Health Compliance conducted 997 inspections to ensure safety in our workplaces.

“These statistics are worth celebrating, but we also know there is always work to be done,” said Gov. Beshear. “I want to thank the 2023 Governor’s Safety and Health Award recipients for your continued safety awareness efforts. It makes a difference. Kentucky’s economy is booming and to ensure that success continues, we must make the safety of our workers a priority. Let’s keep up the great work.”

Companies interested in learning how to improve workplace safety can contact the Kentucky Division of Occupational Safety and Health Compliance and visit kysafe.ky.gov.