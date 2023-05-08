KYTC announces design-build team for $68 million KY 8 (Fourth Street) bridge replacement project















A major milestone for the KY 8 (Fourth Street) Bridge replacement project in Campbell and Kenton counties has been reached.

Last month, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) approved the design-build team that will be partnering with the Cabinet in the design and construction of the $68 million project.

After a procurement process that included team interviews and technical proposal reviews, KYTC selected the project design-build team of PCL Construction, Inc., Stantec Consulting Services, Inc., and Rosales + Partners, Inc. to partner in the aesthetic and structural design and construction of the KY 8 bridge replacement.

“Close collaboration between designer and builder often is a time saver in addition to encouraging innovation. We’re convinced that Northern Kentucky will benefit from use of the design-build technique for this much-needed new bridge,” said Jim Gray, Kentucky Transportation Secretary.

With the addition of the new design-build team, KYTC will be updating the project website to reflect recent developments with the project. The replacement alternatives presented at a public meeting last year, which are made publicly available on the project website, are still viable options; however, the bridge architect (Rosales + Partners) will be working with an aesthetics committee consisting of KYTC, the design team, external stakeholders, and local/state historians to present new alternatives that will move forward in the process of bridge type selection. An announcement on the bridge type selection is expected by Fall 2023.

KYTC is committed to building a bridge that will be safe for all users. The architect’s designs will be developed through consultation with the aesthetics committee. The committee will provide input on aesthetics, community impacts, functional use, and multimodal safety in all aspects of the bridge design.

“This bridge will connect Covington, Newport, and all of Northern Kentucky for the next century. We’re excited for the opportunity to create a bridge that will be used by all, and will be safe for all,” said Bob Yeager, Chief District Engineer for KYTC District 6.

A groundbreaking for the KY 8 bridge replacement project is expected to take place this fall.

For more information on the bridge project, or to leave a public comment, be sure to check out the project website.