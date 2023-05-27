KY ranks first in the south-central region of Site Selection Magazine’s 2023 Prosperity Cup Rankings















Site Selection Magazine has placed the Commonwealth at No. 1 in the south-central region of its newly released 2023 Prosperity Cup rankings, moving up two spots from last year’s third place position.

Kentucky also placed in the top five nationally after ranking sixth in 2022.

The rankings recognize the competitiveness of state-level economic development agencies and their success in landing capital investment projects according to a 10-point index.

“Our state’s strong placement in this and other recent rankings for economic growth showcase what we in Kentucky already know – the commonwealth is the best place to do business as we focus on building a future that works for all Kentuckians,” Gov. Beshear said. “We have much more work to do to meet our goals, but our efforts are gaining recognition at the national and international level. That success is due to the tremendous work of everyone who is part of Team Kentucky.”

In addition to Kentucky’s improved national and regional rankings, one company and three communities across the state were recognized for their growth and success over the past year.

AESC, formerly known as Envision AESC, placed in the top 20 of the Top Deals in North America list, which is determined based on a points system driven by corporate investment and job creation. The company tied for 14th based on its commitment to invest $2 billion and create 2,000 full-time jobs at a state-of-the-art electric vehicle battery gigafactory in Bowling Green. The project, announced in April 2022, broke ground in August of last year and is expected to power up to 300,000 vehicles annually by 2027 at the approximately 3 million-square-foot facility. AESC builds on Kentucky’s incredible momentum in the growing EV sector, which includes over $10 billion in announced investment since 2020.

Kentucky’s strong placement in the 2023 Prosperity Cup rankings reflects recent economic momentum in the Commonwealth, as the state builds back stronger from the effects of the pandemic.

For the full 2023 Prosperity Cup rankings and more information on methodology, visit SiteSelection.com.