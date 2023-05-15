KY Optometric Association names Walton resident Rhonda Sloughfy Paraoptometric of the Year















Rhonda Sloughfy was named the Paraoptometric of the Year at the Kentucky Optometric Association’s 2023 Awards Ceremony. This award is given annually to a paraoptometric who has demonstrated significant contributions and commitments to the optometric profession.

The Kentucky Optometric Association’s mission is to promote, advance and insure the viability of the practice of optometry for the benefit of its members and the citizens of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Rhonda Sloughfy has worked at Hudson Eye Center in Walton since it opened 10 years ago.

For more information about the Kentucky Optometric Association, visit kyeyes.org

