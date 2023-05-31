Kroger Fulfillment Network to invest over $550,000 in new Boone County facility, create 98 full-time jobs















Kroger Fulfillment Network, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co., will locate a new distribution center, also known as a spoke or cross-docking facility, in Boone County, investing over $550,000 and creating 98 full-time, Kentucky jobs.

The new spoke facility will help expand Kroger’s e-commerce reach in Kentucky. The facility will support the customer fulfillment center currently operating in Monroe, Ohio, by extending customer access to affordable, healthy and fresh foods. To support the operation, the company will locate the facility in a 2,000-square-foot portion of an existing building in Boone County.

“We are thrilled to have our Northern Kentucky spoke facility considered for the Kentucky Business Investment program (KBI) and extend our deepest gratitude to the KEDFA staff for their support,” said Ben Hamilton, vice president of Logistics and Network Strategy, Kroger Delivery. “We are passionate about delivering a fresh, convenient customer shopping experience. This expansion will mean lower prices and more choices for more people across Kentucky. Just like their in-store experience, customers will have access to personalized digital coupons, valuable fuel points, and the fresh, high-quality products they need, want and love.”

Kroger maintains 112 stores in Kentucky, employing more than 19,000 associates. The Commonwealth is also home to four manufacturing and distribution facilities that service the company, as well as a regional headquarters in Louisville. Since 1987, Kroger’s floral designers have created the famous Kentucky Derby Garland of Roses. In 2017, Kroger and the University of Kentucky entered a 12-year marketing agreement that renamed the university’s football stadium to Kroger Field.

“Kroger is an important and valued community partner and long-time employer here in Boone County,” said Boone County Judge/Executive Gary Moore “We’re grateful for the additional job creation that will help improve the efficiency of home deliveries to customers in Northern Kentucky and throughout the Cincinnati region.”

The expansion adds to Kentucky’s thriving distribution and logistics sector, which includes more than 600 facilities and employs over 91,000 people statewide. Administration-to-date, more than 120 new-location and expansion projects within the industry are expected to create more than 8,000 full-time jobs with over $2.2 billion in new investments.

“Kentucky’s unique location and access to resources make our distribution and logistics sector one of the strongest in the country,” said Gov. AnyBeshear. “We are continuing to see announcements in this sector that are bringing incredible opportunities and jobs to our communities across the state. I want to thank Kroger and their leadership for expanding their operations in Kentucky yet again and continuing to believe in what this state has to offer.”

For more information on Kroger, visit Kroger.com.

Governor’s Office