KHEAA launches redesigned, responsive website offering enhanced user-friendly experience















The Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA) has launched its newly redesigned website, kheaa.com.

The updated website offers a more user-friendly experience for students, parents, and educators seeking information about financial aid, scholarships and other resources to help them achieve their educational goals.

“As a former teacher, I know that access to higher education is critical to Kentucky’s success, and KHEAA plays a vital role in helping students achieve their educational goals,” said Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman. “The newly redesigned website will make it easier for students and families to navigate the financial aid process and access the resources they need.”

The new website features improved navigation and a modern design that is mobile-friendly. Students and families will find valuable resources and information to help them make informed decisions about their education and financing options. The website also provides access to KHEAA’s programs and services, including publications, outreach services and financial aid programs.

KHEAA is the state agency that administers the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES), need-based grants and other programs to help students pay their higher education expenses. Kentucky Lottery funds pay for many of those programs. For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit kheaa.com; write KHEAA at PO B﻿ox 7﻿98, Frank﻿fort, K﻿Y 4﻿060﻿2; or call 8﻿0﻿0-﻿9﻿2﻿8-89﻿2﻿6.

In addition, KHEAA administers the KY Saves 529 program, which allows families to save for college. For more information about KY Saves 529, visit kysaves.com.

KHEAA disburses private Advantage Education Loans for its sister agency, the Kentucky Higher Education Student Loan Corporation (KHESLC). For more information about Advantage Education Loans, visit AdvantageEducationLoan.com.

Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority