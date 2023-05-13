Kentucky’s Republican voter registration rises ahead of primary, increases by more than 2,000 in 17 days















Secretary of State Michael Adams on Friday announced a spurt in Republican voter registration in the first 17 days of April, prior to the voter rolls closing for the May 16 primary election for governor and other statewide constitutional offices.

“Increased voter registration is good, but only if voters show up at the polls,” said Adams. “We expect a low turnout, so I hope all eligible voters will exercise their right to vote in this primary.”

From April 1 through April 17, 5,817 new voters registered, while 3,250 were removed – 2,471 deceased voters, 376 voters convicted of felonies, 243 who voluntarily de-registered, 125 who moved out of state, 33 adjudged mentally incompetent, and 2 duplicate registrations.

Republican registration accounts for 45.8 percent of the electorate with 1,587,549 voters. Republican registration increased by 2,135, a 0.14 percent increase. Democratic registration accounts for 44.2 percent of the electorate, with 1,534,586 voters. Democratic registration decreased by 492, 0.03 percent decrease. There are 346,463 voters registered under other political affiliations, making up 10 percent of the electorate. Other party registration increased by 924, a 0.27 percent increase.

Adams reminds Kentuckians to vote in the primary election Tuesday, May 16. Polling locations can be found at govote.ky.gov.

Secretary of State