Kentucky summer reading sweepstakes offers students a chance at $529 college savings account















Four Kentucky children have the opportunity to win $529 each to put toward a college savings account this year by participating in a summer reading program at their local public library.

The Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives (KDLA), the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA) and KYSaves529 have launched the “All Together Now” College Savings Summer Reading Sweepstakes as part of the 2023 summer reading program at participating public libraries across the Commonwealth.

“As parents, Britainy and I know how important it is to keep children reading during the summer so that they continue to build on the academic progress made throughout the school year,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “The Summer Reading Sweepstakes is a fun way to encourage children to read and access additional free, educational resources, activities and programs while also giving them a chance to win some money to invest in their future education.”

“In recent years, around 87,000 children and teens participate in Kentucky’s summer reading programs at their local public libraries. Offering summer reading and learning programs are important for young people to avoid the learning loss that is common during the summer,” said Denise Lyons, commissioner of the KDLA. “This is a wonderful opportunity for families to have additional incentive to participate and we are fortunate for our ongoing partnership with KHEAA in support of the Kentucky Summer Reading Program.”

The sweepstakes, which began May 15 and runs through Aug. 11, will award four $529 college savings accounts to Kentucky children and young adults 18 years old or younger. In addition, each winner’s local public library will receive $500 toward future reading programs.

“The KY Saves 529 program is once again thrilled to partner with Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives on the statewide summer reading program. As libraries throughout the commonwealth during the summer welcome families, the sweepstakes motivates children to read and families to start saving and planning for future opportunities,” said David Lawhorn, KY Saves program director.

At the end of the summer reading program, parents, grandparents or guardians can enter each child who has participated at their local public library in the sweepstakes by filling out the entry form at KY Saves 529.

Visit www.kysaves.com/together for official rules and prize details. For more information about the Kentucky Educational Savings Plan Trust (KY Saves 529), visit www.kysaves.comor call toll free 877-598-7878. It is administered by KHEAA and managed by Ascensus College Savings Recordkeeping Services, LLC.

Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet