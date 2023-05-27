Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame announces five inductees for September 12 ceremony in Louisville















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Five individuals with strong Kentucky connections who have made outstanding contributions to sports have been selected for the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame (KSHOF) Class of 2023, representing the Hall’s 60th anniversary, and the 46th class of inductees.

Members of the class are:

• Rick Bozich, multi-time award-winning sports reporter and columnist at the Courier-Journal and WDRB.com. • Brigid DeVries, trailblazing administrator at the University of Kentucky and the Kentucky High School Athletic Association, coach and innovator for women’s and girls’ sports in Kentucky. • Tom Leach, longtime radio voice of UK basketball and football and multiple-time Eclipse Awards winner. • Chris Lofton, the SEC’s all-time leading three-point shooter who played 15 years of pro basketball abroad. • William “Bubba” Paris, All-American at Michigan, no. 1 draft pick and three-time Super Bowl winner at offensive tackle for the San Francisco 49ers.

A selection committee comprised of 16 sports media professionals from throughout the state chose this year’s class. All votes by the selection committee were independently tabulated by regional accounting firm Dean Dorton, one of Kentucky’s largest accounting and advisory firms, with offices in Louisville, Lexington and Raleigh, NC.

“The KSHOF Class of 2023 recognizes five outstanding individuals who represent a broad spectrum of sports and occupations – individuals who had a major impact on sports in the Commonwealth and on the national stage,” said Louisville Sports Commission President and CEO Greg Fante. “This year’s inductees represent a diverse mix of accomplishments – media, sports and administration. Each has worked diligently to make a difference in their specific areas, which is fitting as we celebrate the 60th anniversary of the KSHOF.”

In addition to announcing this year’s class, the Louisville Sports Commission, which owns and operates the KSHOF stated that Freedom Hall is now the official enshrinement gallery. The announcement was made to recognize the venue’s rich legacy in sports and deepens Freedom Hall’s connection to Kentucky’s sporting heritage.

The 2023 KSHOF class members and their families will be honored on Sept. 12, 2023, in Freedom Hall in Louisville. For ticket information, contact Julie Howell at jhowell@louisvillesports.org, or call 502-587-6742.