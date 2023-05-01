Kentucky Center for Economic Policy launches new website resource for tracking incarceration rates















The Kentucky Center for Economic Policy (PyPolicy) has unveiled UnlockyKY, a new website tracking incarceration in the state.

Produced by the criminal legal experts at KyPolicy, the site includes more than three decades of data on Kentucky’s correctional population, along with details on the causes and harms of mass incarceration and the policy solutions available to Kentucky’s leaders.

The centerpiece of UnlockKY.org is more than three decades of data on Kentucky’s total correctional population. This data show that the number of incarcerated Kentuckians increased for the second consecutive year in 2022 after dropping to a 17-year low in 2020 due to pandemic-related measures.

Kentucky incarcerated 32,351 people in 2022 in both local jails and state prisons. That’s a 10% increase from the pandemic low of 28,892 in 2020 and a 250% increase from the 9,247 incarcerated in 1985.

Kentucky’s total correctional population in 2022 was 95,479 people, including 32,351 incarcerated people and another 63,128 who were on supervision — probation or parole. If Kentucky’s correctional population was counted as a city it would be the state’s third largest, behind only Louisville and Lexington. Many thousands more Kentuckians are held in federal prisons and owe fines or fees and are not counted in the total.

The data tracker on UnlockKY shows a nearly 400% growth in Kentucky’s correctional population since 1985, when just under 20,000 people were incarcerated or on supervision. That number soared in the next several decades, reaching over 90,000 people in 2007 where it has remained ever since.

Kentucky is one of the most incarcerated places in the world and the numbers are moving in the wrong direction. Building a Kentucky where all people can succeed, no matter their race or where they live, means addressing this crisis by changing the policies contributing to it. Fortunately, we know how to fix this and UnlockKY will serve as a tool to help achieve that goal.

In addition to the data tracker, UnlockKY explains the inequities of the system — Black people make up 8.6% of the state’s population but 21% of the prison population — along with the harms of incarceration, the circumstances that led to Kentucky’s obscenely high incarceration rate and the policy solutions available to lawmakers who seek to take on this crisis. The website is a resource for academics, journalists, students, lawmakers and advocates and will be updated as new data becomes available.

UnlockKY contains information on:

• The drivers of incarceration, including especially punitive state laws, the inequitable cash bail system and mandatory minimum sentences. • The harms of incarceration, which makes it harder for people to recover from mistakes, fails to improve community safety, does nothing to address underlying community problems and costs Kentucky an immense amount of money that could be better spent on actually improving people’s lives. • Policy solutions to this ongoing crisis, including bail reform, cannabis legalization, the elimination of persistent felony offender laws and investments in community supports.

Kentucky Center for Economic Policy