Kentucky-bred 3-year-old filly Pretty Mischievous takes the 149th Kentucky Oaks by a neck

Churchill Downs

Godolphin’s homebred Pretty Mischievous held off a late charge from Gambling Girl by a neck to win the 149th running of the $1.25 million Longines Kentucky Oaks (GI) for 3-year-old fillies at Churchill Downs before a crowd of 106,381 on a sun-splashed afternoon.

Trained by Brendan Walsh and ridden by Tyler Gaffalione, Pretty Mischievous completed the mile and one-eighth over a fast main track in 1:49.77. It is the first Kentucky Oaks victory for Walsh and Gaffalione.

The victory was worth $767,250 and increased Pretty Mischievous’ earnings to $1,268,560 with a record of 7-5-1-1.

Pretty Mischievous is a Kentucky-bred daughter of Into Mischief out of the Tapit mare Pretty City Dancer.

Flying Connection led the field of 14 through fractions of :23.07, :46.96 and 1:11.28 with Defining Purpose to her outside and Dorth Vader three wide just behind the leader.

Gaffalione had Pretty Mischievous in the clear four-wide and launched his bid on the far turn with a four-wide move that propelled her to the front at the top of the stretch.

Pretty Mischievous opened up on the field and had enough left in the run to the wire to hold off Gambling Girl, who had rallied from far back.

Pretty Mischievous debuted at Churchill Downs last September with a 2 ¼-length victory sprinting 6 ½ furlongs and followed that up with an allowance victory going seven furlongs.

This winter at Fair Grounds, she won the Untapable Stakes and Rachel Alexandra (GII) before finishing second in the Fair Grounds Oaks (GII).

Pretty Mischievous returned $22.74, $10.10 and $7.40. Gambling Girl, under Irad Ortiz Jr., returned $12.84 and $8.36 and finished 2 1/2 lengths in front of The Alys Look, who paid $13.80 to show under Javier Castellano.

It was another neck back to favored Wet Paint, who was followed in order by Dorth Vader, Flying Connection, Defining Purpose, Mimi Kakushi, Wonder Wheel, Southlawn, Affirmative Lady, And Tell Me Nolies, Botanical and Promiseher America.

Tyler Gaffalione, Jockey, Pretty Mischievous, winner said: “It’s amazing. I feel so blessed. The trip worked out perfectly. I stayed out her way and she took me the whole way. What an incredible filly.”

Brendan Walsh, Trainer, Pretty Mischievous, winner, said, “This is the kind of thing you dream about, to win a Grade I, especially the Oaks at Churchill Downs, it’s a long way from Cork in Ireland. It’s indescribable, it’s exactly what we’re here for, and why these guys (Godolphin) breed these good horses, and why everybody works so hard.”

The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby takes place on Saturday with post time at 6:57 p.m. Of the 21 horses still in the race, Forte is the early favorite at 3-1. Two Phil’s, the winner of the Jeff Ruby Stakes at Turfway, is in the #3 starting gate slot and has early odds of 12-1.