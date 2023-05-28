Kenton County Public Library to kick off Summer Reading June 3 with events at each branch















Find Your Voice and win prizes for reading at the Kenton County Public Library this summer. All three locations will host kickoff events on Saturday, June 3, to encourage children and their families to participate in Summer Reading. All events are free.

Independence Branch, 12-2:30 p.m.

1992 Walton-Nicholson Road in Independence Kick-off Summer Reading with carnival-style games, food, inflatables and a librarian dunk tank! Erlanger Branch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

401 Kenton Lands Road in Erlanger Kick-off Summer Reading with a sing-along dance party, jump rope performers, a roaming balloon artist, water play, giant games, arts & crafts, parachute play, a video game truck, card decorating, and more! Free snacks and popsicles (while supplies last). Covington Branch, 1-3 p.m.

502 Scott Blvd. in Covington Kick-off Summer Reading with a word art community quilt, face painting, roaming juggler, balloon twister, scavenger hunt, games and sweet treats. Find your voice and record interviews with your family by learning how to use our Oral History Kits. There will be free parking at the Midtown garage.

Everyone can create a habit of reading this summer with help from the library. The Kenton County Public Library celebrates Summer Reading from June 1 through July 31. SRC allows children, teens, and adults to win cool prizes just for reading or listening to a book.

Guidelines:

• Everyone: Read or listen five out of seven days each week to be entered in the weekly prize drawing. Keep reading for a chance to win weekly gift cards. Weeks run Sunday – Saturday. • Children (ages 0-12): • Earn a book prize after completing their first week of reading.

• Complete a second week of reading to earn an SRC T-shirt or backpack.

• Read a total of 20 days to enter to win a grand prize basket. Baskets are on display at each branch. • Teens and Adults: Read 10 days to earn a bendable booklight while supplies last.

Community Goal

Help KCPL track 100,000 days of reading this summer. Everyone who helps reach the goal will be eligible for a free game and shoe rental at Strike & Spare. Stop by the library or visit kentonlibrary.org to see the thermometer tracker.

Beanstack, the reading tracker app

Everyone can track their reading with Beanstack, the reading tracker app starting June 1. Paper logs can be picked up at the library starting June 1.

Visit kentonlibrary.org/src for more information. Anyone with questions can contact the branch via the chat function at www.kentonlibrary.org or by calling the library at 859-962-4000.

Kenton County Public Library