Kenton County hosting Kids to Park Day at new park in Independence — activities and fun















Kenton County Parks & Recreation is hosting Kids to Parks Day on Saturday, May 20 from 2-4 p.m. at the New Kenton County Park in Independence.

Meet at the Shelter to enjoy a nature craft. After crafting, grab a nature scavenger hunt card and take a hike. Bring a water bottle; a snack will be provided.

Participants are requested to register each person attending.

Registration is available on the Kenton County Park’s website: https://bit.ly/kcprcatalog.

A NATIONAL DAY OF OUTDOOR PLAY

2023 marks the 13th anniversary of Kids to Parks Day, an annual day of outdoor exploration at local, state, and national parks and public lands across the country.

Organized by National Park Trust, the mission of Kids to Parks Day is to foster future outdoor enthusiasts and help with developing the next generation of park stewards by engaging kids in memorable outdoor experiences. While discovering and exploring our parks, kids learn about park stewardship, outdoor recreation, STEM, and the history of our country and its amazing national treasures – because kids need parks and parks need kids.

The New Kenton County Park is located at 604 Independence Station Road, Independence.

For more information, please contact Rhonda Ritzi at Rhonda.Ritzi@KentonCounty.org.

For news of upcoming programs, activities, and events to be held in Kenton County’s parks, call the Parks & Recreation office at (859) 525-PLAY (7529), visit the website https://www.kentoncounty.org/ or the online registration system at https://bit.ly/kcpracatalog or follow Kenton County Parks & Recreation on Facebook @KentonCountyParks.