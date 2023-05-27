KDE seeking sponsors for annual Kentucky Teacher of the Year program and awards ceremony

The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) has a new sponsorship opportunity for vendors to provide prizes, supplies, advertising and financial support for the Kentucky Teacher of the Year (KTOY) program and awards ceremony.
KDE is seeking presenting, gold, silver and bronze-level sponsors for KTOY, one of the Commonwealth’s premier recognitions for public school educators. Successful respondents will have their organization’s logos on branded materials, press releases and event merchandise, as well as receive other benefits based on their sponsorship level.
“The Kentucky Teacher of the Year awards program allows us to celebrate the most important profession there is – teaching,” said state Education Commissioner and Chief Learner Jason E. Glass. “The program aims to recognize and reward Kentucky’s outstanding educators, showcase the wealth of excellent teacher talent across the state and encourage growth, professionalism and support in the teaching profession.”
For more than three decades, Kentucky has recognized almost 700 of the Commonwealth’s best educators and awarded them almost $1 million in financial awards in the annual recognition ceremony.
Vendors can view the request for proposal by visiting Kentucky’s Vendor Self Service (KVSS), clicking on “View Published Solicitations,” adding *2300000373* to the keyword search and then clicking “Search.”
Vendors will need to register to create a new vendor account on the KVSS website. The solicitation will be posted for 14 days, and will close at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 8.
For more information, email Raven Miller at kdepscrfp@education.ky.gov.
Kentucky Department of Education