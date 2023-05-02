KBE accepting nominations for 2023 Grissom Award for Innovation in Special Education















The Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) is accepting nominations for the 2023 Grissom Award for Innovation in Special Education.

The award is given each year to a Kentuckian or a Kentucky organization to honor outstanding dedication to improving achievement for students with disabilities. Criteria for the award include:

• Leadership or implementation of innovative practice in curriculum, instruction or assessment that leads to improved learning, postsecondary or workforce outcomes for students with learning or behavior differences; and • Districts or schools demonstrating significant improvement or sustained excellence in learning or behavior outcomes for students with learning or behavior differences.

The award is named in honor of the late Johnnie Grissom, a longtime Kentucky Department of Education employee who served as associate commissioner for the Office of Special Instructional Services. Grissom provided steadfast commitment, service and leadership as she strived to help all students with disabilities achieve at high levels.

The nomination deadline is May 19 and anyone interested in submitting a nomination should use the 2023 Grissom Award for Innovation in Special Education nomination form. The winner will be announced in August.

Kentucky Board of Education