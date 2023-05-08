John Schickel: Northern Kentucky small farm wineries are beneficiaries of ’23 legislative session















Small businesses make up most of our jobs and economy in Boone County, even though

sometimes we would think otherwise. Many small businesses advertise in our local newspapers and magazines. Let’s make sure we support them.

This past session, a priority of mine hwas to help our small farm wineries, of which there are over a dozen in Northern Kentucky and four in Boone County — Verona Vineyards, Schoolyard Winery, Gunpowder Creek Winery, and Brianza Gardens and Winery.

We tweaked our alcohol laws to allow these small farm wineries to self-distribute their products in small quantities, which had previously been prohibited. The bill enabling this change, Senate Bill 28, was one I am proud to have co-sponsored.

These small farm wineries think, and I agree, this will help them profit and compete with larger wineries on a small scale. Peggy Montgomery, owner of Verona Vineyards, has said she is “excited about this new opportunity for our wineries.”

Our craft bourbon industry, with its Bourbon Trail, and our craft breweries have enjoyed much success since adjusting our alcohol distribution laws 10 years ago. The craft bourbon industry had been a big part of Kentucky’s tourism boom, contributing millions of dollars to our local economy. Craft breweries have also been a large part of building urban cores without using a lot of government money.

Hopefully, small farm wineries can experience similar success in rural Kentucky.

They are beautiful places, and many are old tobacco farms. I recommend you visit them. You will be very impressed.

Senator John Schickel, R-Union, represents the 11th Senate District in northern and central Boone County. He is Senate Licensing and Occupations Committee chair. He is also a Senate Banking and Insurance, Judiciary, and Natural Resources and Energy committee member.