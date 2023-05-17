Jamie Ruehl: Regarding the student debt discussion, what is debt and what is really being cancelled?















I’m pretty sure we have all seen the handwritten protest signs either in-person on campuses, or on your computer screen in pictures of activists. The Supreme Court is hearing arguments about our President’s attempt at cancelling student debt and may even have issued their ruling by the time this is published.

The signs I’ve seen state: “Cancel Student Debt!”, “Student Loan Forgiveness Now!”, “Canceling Student Debt Is Legal!”

I’m not an attorney. I can’t cite statutes nor case law that would shed any legal light on this subject. My opinion comes from my personal experiences with student debt and a fairly basic understanding of how our federal government works: The House holds the purse strings, the President deals mostly with foreign matters and the Judiciary plays referee.

To be clear, I’m not for canceling anyone’s student loans. Before I was awarded a 2-year ROTC Scholarship at Xavier University, I spent a lot of hard-earned money and signed my name on the dotted line for 2 years of private university education. I know what it’s like to be a student and young professional with 5-figures of student loans hanging over their head. Some of my friends at XU in ROTC were 4-year Scholarship students. I remember being envious of the financial freedom they seemed to have. Two of my roommates had really nice vehicles (Mustang 5.0 and a lifted Chevy 1500 affectionately named “Truckzilla”). My roommates may not have been starting their professional life with student debt, but I sure was.

Jamie Ruehl grew up in Erlanger. He graduated from St. Henry District High School, earned a degree in business administration from Xavier University, served the US Army on an ROTC Commission in 2001, attaining the rank of Captain and serving overseas. Back home, he graduated from Northern Kentucky University’s Executive Leadership and Organizational Change Master’s Program in 2018. He served as a Law Enforcement Officer for 8.5 years and was inducted into the American Police Hall of Fame. He has been a staff insurance adjuster since 2019 with a large carrier headquartered in Cincinnati. He is attempting to be the best possible husband to his wife of 15 years and best possible father to their 3 children. They live in Edgewood with their two dogs. He is a life-long distance runner.

What does it mean to be “in debt”? According to Mirriam-Webster.com “debt” is: “1: something owed: OBLIGATION. 2: a state of being under obligation to pay or repay someone or something in return for something received: a state of owing.”

The part that I would like to highlight is “in return for something received.” It is important to make this distinction: Student Debt is a tool. A tool that is used to gain education, certifications, experience, and titles. Student Debt is a voluntary agreement between the student and the lender.

What makes a student loan different than my mortgage? Tangible “something received”?

The push to remove debt without repayment seems to have been amplified lately. But who is actually pushing? It is one thing to make hollow campaign promises to garner some votes, it is another to magically attempt making debt go away. What is the reason behind serious people entertaining such unprecedented actions? Might our modern vernacular be swaying otherwise sound thinkers?

The wording used to frame the conversation of abolishing debt lacks candor. Using the word “forgiveness” implies debt is sinful or wicked. Are we really going to let society redefine debt into an evil thing? If you ask certain talking heads, the resounding answer to that question is, “Hell yes debt is evil!” Without going too far down the rabbit hole, yes debt can be wicked. If debt is used with wrong intentions or if people are tricked into taking on debt yet not receiving anything in return, that can is evil. I’m very much amazed at the number of students who attend universities and obtain a degree with no clear focus. When someone graduates with a degree that doesn’t benefit them financially yet they’ve elected to use tens of thousands of dollars of debt to accomplish that degree, that is potentially a “deal with the devil.” But it’s a decision they made.

It wasn’t forced on anyone.

Or, how about we just cancel the debt. This is another example of using words to reframe reality.

Twisting the meaning of debt from being a “tool used to gain something” to “something we wish

to discard.” What are we really canceling if we wipe out $10-20K of debt per person? I wonder if this isn’t an underhanded attempt at dissolving obligation. This attitude seems to be, “don’t worry, Uncle Sam will decide/pay/think for me.”

Activists claim canceling student debt is legal. Never mind the legality, is it even ethical? Those activist statements appear like a concerted effort to incrementally take away individual responsibility for decisions. To have an obligation is to have a responsibility. If we are canceling obligation, we are canceling responsibility.

The President’s webpage cites the inflation of tuition as justification. Universities over time have adjusted tuition and “baked in” the cost of student loans because they are available to everybody. We watched inflation soar after all the infusion of cash into our economy during the pandemic, student loans are the same thing, the biggest difference: decades of inflationary school loans. Our universities have become addicted to the easy money too. So much so that they’ve become lazy in their budgeting because they keep returning to the Big Government Debt well. Most of our public universities are millions of dollars upside down due to this lack of sound management by our university presidents/boards.

It is simple economics: supply and demand. If everyone has more money, everything costs more and we all lose purchasing power. The White House estimates approximately $240 BILLION will be spent absolving people of their student loans. Other economists say it will actually cost taxpayers twice that. The loans have actually driven up the cost of a four year degree.

And what about people like my cousin? He decided that college wasn’t for him. He smartly weighed his options late in high school and decided that he would rather go into a trade. He has worked hard for years, building his skills and competencies. Over time and with experience he earned certifications and licenses. But not at a college with student debt.

Should he help bear the brunt of this debt? I believe Chief Justice Roberts recently encapsulated this thought process well: “Along comes the government and tells that person: You don’t have to pay your [student] loan, nobody’s telling the person who is trying to set up the lawn service business that he doesn’t have to pay his loan. He still does, even though his tax dollars are going to support the

forgiveness of the loan for the college graduate, who’s now going to make a lot more than him over the course of his lifetime.”

The only way student debt gets “forgiven” or “canceled” is if taxes are used to pay it. The only way our governments can have money to pay those debts is to tax people like my cousin who will never personally benefit from paying those taxes.

I think we can do better than “cancel” debt or “forgive” student loans. We need to teach people that they are responsible for their decisions and hold them accountable. We should all pay what we signed up to pay, what we promised to pay. If we don’t honor our promises, we aren’t serious people and have learned nothing with our “higher education” degrees.