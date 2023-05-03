Jamie Ruehl: Critical theory or truth? What happened to constructive dialogue based in truth?















My ten-year-old son heard about the movie “Space Jam” at school and was excited that Michael Jordan was in it. So, over the weekend we watched it together. My son fancies himself as a budding basketball star and I thought watching the greatest NBA player (debated by some, but not in our house) in an animated movie was a fun way to connect.



I forgot that almost the entire Looney Tunes cast of cartoon characters are in the movie! The Road Runner and Wile E. Coyote chase scenes were throughout, and I was reminded of the classic “paint a tunnel on the wall gag” and magically it becomes a real tunnel. What a fun fantasy to think about!

That instance of suspended reality reminds me of large sections of our modern society. Loud people pontificate their anecdotal perceptions of the world and claim their feelings are somehow a truth or a reality that everyone must accept. According to their line of thinking, there are multiple truths and not one reality. If anyone attempts to explain the truth to these wild people, the reality bearers are labeled “conspiracy theorists” or are somehow “bigoted.” These negative mischaracterizations are sometimes directly applied in headlines or news articles. At other times, only an insinuation is leveled at those who try to bring the discourse back to logic and away from feelings. Typically, these attacks are aimed directly at the person delivering the truth because the emotional person arguing against truth cannot logically argue their point. Ad Hominem.

Jamie Ruehl grew up in Erlanger. He graduated from St. Henry District High School, earned a degree in business administration from Xavier University, served the US Army on an ROTC Commission in 2001, attaining the rank of Captain and serving overseas. Back home, he graduated from Northern Kentucky University’s Executive Leadership and Organizational Change Master’s Program in 2018. He served as a Law Enforcement Officer for 8.5 years and was inducted into the American Police Hall of Fame. He has been a staff insurance adjuster since 2019 with a large carrier headquartered in Cincinnati. He is attempting to be the best possible husband to his wife of 15 years and best possible father to their 3 children. They live in Edgewood with their two dogs. He is a life-long distance runner.

Somehow in this make-believe world, a person’s “own truth” is supposed to supplant reality not just for themselves but as an injunction on everyone everywhere. Fiction becomes truth. Up becomes down. Old becomes young. Male becomes female. Equality becomes equity. America becomes evil. Many key words are redefined by people’s own version of “their truth.”

These redefinitions (whether concerted movements or disparate ideologies) work towards building walls between all of us. Tribalism ensues. People get entrenched in their camps and lob assaults at perceived threats. As a result, our society has begun to break down and be less civil (see: the rise of Trump). The science fiction writer, Orson Scott Card’s novel “Seventh Son” describes Benjamin Franklin as the inventor of the title “American.” Franklin explains to the protagonist in the book that this binding title “American” is his greatest invention because it gives all people who come to America a new shared identity. That identity becomes the glue that holds our society together.

Having lived in other nations where national identity is based on ethnic or race affiliations, I love living in a nation where people from other places, other cultures, other religions can move here, and we can be brothers and sisters as American citizens.

Our very diverse American culture is still very much an experiment where we all have responsibility to each other by showing respect to the inherent value every person has. That responsibility includes helping people see that there is only one reality.

A weird ironic wrinkle has been inserted into this incremental slide towards chaotic tribalism: The irrational person tends to point at Truth and complain a lack of thought-diversity exists. So, in the name of diversity, the irrational mind discounts ideas that are not the same as theirs, even if those persecuted ideas are sound facts. Prior to this skid into verbal and social tumult we used something like the scientific method, civil discourse, or other logical processes to vet, encompass, and utilize new ideas. The truth remained and was actually made clearer by those processes. Now, the truth is obfuscated and or vilified. That is like living in a cartoon or clown world. There’s a smile painted on the face, but really that person is crying. There’s a tunnel painted on that wall, but really, it’s just an impenetrable rock face.

Most often the harbingers of truth are “discredited” by using something called Critical Theory. Critical Theory is a model of thought brought to us by Karl Marx. As we know, Marx viewed the world through the lens of victimhood. Critical Theory proposes that its disciples have “a primary goal of philosophy to help overcome the social structures.”

Critical Theory is Socialist at heart and takes away personal accountability to reality. Old adverts of Socialism didn’t take root because our American society rejected the obvious failings of those tenants. So, these champions of Socialism had to rebrand.

Recently a fad among speakers and an extreme part of a political wing in the US have attempted to use Critical Race Theory as a means to propagandize. If you know what you are looking for you can see the propaganda. In a 1957 educational film by the US Army where they attempt to speak to Communist propaganda, they describe how to recognize it and the announcer states: “Every dissatisfaction must become a resentment. Every resentment must become an argument. Every argument must grow into a fight. Every fight must blossom into a riot. Every riot must expand into a war. And war brings ruin where Communism can find it’s chance.” We see how Critical Theory has pushed our population from dissatisfaction, past resentment, and argument towards a fight. Instead of constructive dialogue where people from different backgrounds find common ground, our differences are highlighted and used to cause unhealthy friction and division. People have become less civil. Instead of exploring why someone feels a certain way, we are supposed to just accept their “personal truth” and ignore how that delusion hurts them and those around them.

These Critical Theory thinkers are everywhere. The insinuations of “untruth” thrown at logic can be seen in every publication in our Commonwealth. In a CNN article dated April 7, 2023, Samuel Crankshaw, communications manager for the ACLU of Kentucky, is quoted saying that SB 1 is “part of a nationwide strategy to whitewash history, perpetuate white supremacy, and erase marginalized people – particularly people of color and LGBTQ people.”

Look familiar?

Do you see the finger pointing and mischaracterization which only furthers the tribalism favored by the new Socialists?

I am leery of these sirens that lure us to crash on the rocks of delusion. Equally I grow tired of watching so many impressionable people fall victim to those sirens and then blame others for their ignorance or incompetence when the delusions are somehow realized in the inevitable painful consequences of living in falsehood! Like Wile E. Coyote, people are dumbfounded when they slam into the rock wall behind the painting. Truth is there, solid as rock, but are we supposed to ignore that as we careen into the wall? We know that cartoons are fake. My ten-year-old laughs at the idiocy of the Coyote smashing his head because it’s a cartoon, not real people.

Why are we as a society not allowed to point out the obvious logical fallacies of Critical Theory in an attempt to help those delusional people? Has the Socialist seed germinated and rooted itself so robustly that we no longer are able to have constructive dialogue based in Truth? As citizens of America and Kentucky, it is incumbent on us to take a look at those tunnels painted on the wall and see them for what they are: fallacies meant to trick. We should not be afraid of the jeers thrown at us in the form of “conspiracy theorists” or “bigoted” labels, because we know the Truth. And in the end, United We Stand, Divided We Fall.