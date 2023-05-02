James Palmore, 96, dies, was teacher and school administrator for 40 years in Kenton and Newport















James Richard Palmore, 96, passed away on April 26 at his home in Magnolia Springs in Florence. He served as a teacher and administrator for nearly 40 years in the Kenton County Schools and Newport Independent Schools as well as the Three Rivers Local School District in Cleves, Ohio.

A member of the Florence Church of Christ, he was actively engaged in woodworking and crafting and served as chairperson of the Saddlebrook HOA in Florence.

Palmore was born on the family farm at Persimon in Monroe County, Kentucky, on May 25, 1926, and was raised at Summer Shade in Metcalfe County. He was a son of the late Dewey Richard and Grace Lee (Toomey) Palmore and was also preceded in death in 2016 by his loving wife of over 68 years, Joyce Olene (Edwards) Palmore, and in 2012 by his daughter, Rita Dianne (Palmore) Morgan.

He was a 1944 graduate of the old Summer Shade High School, having also served as captain of the Summer Shade High School Basketball team that year. During World War II, days before his 18th birthday, Palmore enlisted into military service of the United States Navy. After completing training at the US Naval Training Station in Great Lakes, Illinois, and the Naval Operating Base at Norfolk, Virginia. He was assigned as a helmsman to the newly commissioned Destroyer U.S.S. Higbee (DD-806) under the direction of Naval Commander Lindsay Williamson. The Destroyer joined Task Force 38 in the Sea of Japan in active engagement and duty. Present in the Sea of Japan upon the surrender of Japan in the summer of 1945, James was among the first troops into Tokyo Bay and into Tokyo as occupational forces were implemented after August 28 of that year. For his World War II Naval service, James received the Asiatic-Pacific Area Campaign Medal with Bronze Star, the American Area Campaign Medal, and Victory Medal.

Palmore graduated from Western Kentucky College in 1950 and obtained his Master’s Degree from Cincinnati’s Xavier University in 1964.

He is survived by his son, David R. Palmore of Villa Hills; his son-in-law, William R. Morgan of Burlington,; grandson, Keith R. Morgan and his wife, Christen Morgan, of Burlington; great-grandson, Carson B. Morgan of Burlington; and a sister-in-law, Mary Palmore Gillam of Summer Shade. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, his wife and daughter, James was preceded in death by his brother in 1989, Joe Don Palmore of Summer Shade.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, May 7, beginning at 2 p.m. Central Time at McMurtrey Funeral Home, 2232 Summer Shade Rd, Summer Shade with burial to follow in the Pleasant Hill Church of Christ Cemetery at Randolph in Metcalfe County. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. that morning at the funeral home and will continue until the time of the funeral at 2 p.m. Military Services will be provided by the Glasgow DAV, Chapter 20. Additionally, the Kentucky Patriot Guard Riders are coordinating an Honor Mission on behalf of Palmore for funeral services and escort.