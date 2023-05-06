Independence council votes to provide support for Holly Hill and for increase in building permit fees















By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

James Sherry, a former resident of Australia, turned resident of Independence, came to the regular council this week to ask for money for Holly Hill Behavioral Health Center, located in California, Kentucky, where he is the CEO.

Sherry outlined what his organization does, saying that they provide a lot of services, for both male and female juveniles.

“Holly Hill is part of the fabric of Northern Kentucky,” Sherry said. “We have spent months developing a new strategic plan for Holly Hill. We want to be the first choice collaborative community mental health organization in this region. Collaborations and partnerships are what we do really well.”

He described how Holly Hill takes care of the mental and behavioral health of the children, the most vulnerable of the community. He said they have been around almost 140 years, treating the children.

Holly Hill has a residential section for girls ages 11 to 17, and Sherry said they had to close a portion of the facility due to the pandemic. A lot of sister agencies had to close their residential

programs.

“The demand didn’t go down, but we just didn’t have the capacity, so we shrunk the capacity down to be manageable,” he said “We are in the process of reopening and expanding our capacity.”

Last December they realized they had a problem, with exploding mental health in youth, in addition to the COVID-related depleted workforce, which meant they had less clinicians.

“One thing that will absolutely help, we have developed an immediate need campaign,” said Sherry. “We are building a coalition of support to get this to a point of sustainability. I have a message of hope tonight, and as a heads up I have a request.”

He said 10 percent of their patients are from Independence, which shows they support the city of Independence, and it is the most of any city, slightly more than Covington.

The kids Holly Hill helps in the communities are some of the most traumatized kids in the area.

Sherry said they choose to support them because somebody has to.

Independence city council had helped the Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky last year to the tune of $100,000. Now Holly Hill has a desperate need for help, and Sherry asked them for $100,000 to allow them to grow 200 to 300 percent, and give the kids the best help possible.

After discussion, with the precedent of the city helping the Children’s Home with ARPA funds, which are government funds, as a guide, council agreed to give Holly Hill $100,000, but cautioned that it would be the last thing they can do for local agencies at this time. Mayor Chris Reinersman agreed that this request is unusual, but reminded people that they are in unusual times.

Following this discussion, council read an ordinance for the second time which raises the building permit fees for the city.

Brian Miller, from the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky, stood up to talk about the impending rise in building permit fees.

“We are really experiencing a nationwide housing crisis, with regard to a number of things,” he stated. “Nationwide the average cost of a home is $94,000 and about a third of that cost is local regulations. Really where we’re not hitting the mark is entry-level housing.”

He said small incremental cuts over a long period of time add up. For every $1000 increase in price of homes, 1100 families are priced out of buying houses. Whatever is done to affect the new build market, affects the entire housing affordability issue, according to Miller. He said it is simple supply and demand, economics 101. As a result, people in many cases are pushed into the used home market, which has a very low inventory in recent years.

“One thing we are seeing is an increase in building permit fees,” Miller said. “What we are asking for this time is a pass.”

With 7 to 8 percent interest rates, he asked for the city not to increase the building fees so they can try to recapture the first-time buyer market.

Council members asked some questions about the specific raise in permit fees, and were told that some of the fee increases were typos, and they were corrected. Mayor Reinersman said they haven’t increased the city’s fees since 2015, and the rise is less than 3 percent a year on a single family home permit.

“I am sympathethic to overregulation,” he said, “but I think we can all agree, a building inspector is an absolute necessity. It’s not an over-regulation. I see what our building inspector does day to day. He works very efficiently. And we keep it a heck of a lot cheaper than other jurisdictions around us.”

Reinersman went on to state that they run a lean operation in the city, with one building inspector, and only a little clerical help. He told the audience that most of the city’s residents live in those used homes, and he doesn’t want to go to the people who live in those used homes and say the city is going to eat some of those costs, so that it effectively raises their taxes, while offsetting the cost of building those new homes.

“We can’t make money on this,” he said. “We can’t charge more than it costs us.”

Reinersman said it is 3 percent a year, and he turned to Miller and said surely his costs have gone up more than 3 percent a year.

Miller said he appreciates the rationale that went on within council to arrive at the decision, but he told the mayor that in 24 years of doing his job, this was the same dialogue they have always had, time in and time out. Reinersman said sometimes it’s the same because it is right.

“I don’t think we are off base on this one,” said Reinersman. “Unless you are asking us to subsidize, and that is a different conversation.”

“I am just looking for leadership to help tackle the housing crisis,” Miller stated.

“And we are doing it by maintaining our own building inspector, because we do have a lot of building going on in Independence and in doing so we are able to cooperate more efficiently and keep our fees lower than other jurisdictions,” he said, “I think we are doing our part in this.”

Council voted to pass the ordinance unanimously.