Independence author Lauren Vonckx publishes first Illustrated children’s book “Ringo Flamingo”















Independence resident Lauren Vonckx recently published her first children’s book, Ringo Flamingo, a colorfully illustrated rhyming book sure to not only provide an entertaining read for youngsters but also provide a valuable life lesson for all ages.

Vonckx grew up in the small town of Gamaliel located in southern Kentucky and has lived in the Bluegrass state her entire life. She attended Western Kentucky University where she received a Bachelor’s Degree in Child Studies and after college. She moved to Northern Kentucky for 13 years ago and now lives in Independence with her husband and two sons.

Vonckx has had a lifelong love for writing and creating stories since she was a child but felt it seemed out of reach for a small-town Kentucky girl to create books that children and parents would want to read. She can remember her grandmother “Nana” telling her stories with underlying lessons at night when she was little.

Those stories, and their lessons, stuck with her, and after her formal education in child studies, she understood that children learn valuable lessons through play and storytelling. It became Vonckx’s dream to create stories of her own that would resonate in the minds of children and hopefully embed a lesson of change or awareness. That dream became a reality with the recently published Ringo Flamingo.

In the book, Ringo, a flamingo chick, is separated from his mother on their way to the bay. When offered help from a familiar foe, Ringo must make a decision, will he find his way to the bay or will he become a tasty treat? This fun rhyming tale of unlikely friends is the perfect example of learning to accept others regardless of their appearance, and Ringo shows us that a friendship can blossom when we least expect it.

The world has changed a lot since Vonckx was a small girl listening to her grandmother’s stories, and now more than ever she feels a need to create stories that will stick with children like the stories that stuck with her.

At first, Ringo Flamingo was simply a fun rhyming story for her two boys during a time when the world was shut down for the pandemic, but after some encouragement from her husband and family she decided to take the leap to publish the book.

The process took a lot of time and research as Vonckx decided to self-publish. She enlisted a native Northern Kentucky illustrator Sydney Robke to provide the art for the book. Robke, who graduated from Holy Cross High School in Latonia and the University of Kentucky, brought the story of Ringo to life with brightly colored illustrations.

Since being published in March 2023, Ringo Flamingo has found its way into the homes, minds, and hearts of hundreds of children and families.

The book has received five-star reviews on Amazon with quotes such as, “Ringo Flamingo is Supremo,” and “Beautifully illustrated children’s book,” and “Great children’s book with an even better life lesson.” Other reviews have compared the rhythmic story to those of Dr. Suess.

“As a new children’s book author there is no better feeling than knowing that even one child has gained a positive experience from your story, ” said Vonckx.

Ringo Flamingo is a 35-page children’s picture book intended for ages 4-8. It is available in paperback, hardback and eBook, and is currently available to purchase through

Amazon, Barnes and Noble and Books-A-Million.

Vonckx is hopeful Ringo Flamingo is the first of many books to come, and assures readers the book will not be the last of Ringo Flamingo.

Lauren Vonckx