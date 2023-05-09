Hugh Skees dead at 83, remembered as ‘lawyer’s lawyer,’ expert on municipal law, and good friend















By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

The month of May began last week, and the life of Hugh Owen Skees, 83, ended.

Nothing monumental, except to his numerous friends, acquaintances and workmates, all of whom were left feeling bereft, knowing the essence, the spirit of their dear friend is gone from their lives.

Skees was a mentor for many and a friend to all — and served the City of Florence for over 50 years both as City Attorney and Family Court Judge. He was pivotal in ushering in an era of economic growth in Florence, which spanned decades.

Lisa Reeves, Hugh’s neighbor, friend and companion, met him when she was learning to shoot a gun for defense.

“When you met Hugh, you instantly liked him,” she said. “He liked meeting people, and found something that was interesting in each person he met. He was a Renaissance man, he liked a little of everything. He liked being outside, having adventures.”

Hugh loved his dogs. They were hunting dogs, good hunting dogs, and when they weren’t with him, he carried their pictures around and was happy to start a conversation about dogs; his and anyone else’s.

“When we went to a party, he always joked that we would make friends with the dog before anyone else,” Lisa smiled, remembering. “He had a brilliant mind, and could speak knowledgeably on any topic. He was very well read.”

Hugh loved playing golf. He enjoyed being outside, and also enjoyed being with friends.

Even though Hugh and his late wife Deanna had no children, Hugh was godfather to Patrick Osborne, and Patrick grew up knowing his godfather was always around for him.

“He was a part of my life since I was born,” Patrick said. “He bought me my first dog, when I was three or four. The dog was a heeler, I think. A blue heeler. I named him Shep.”

Patrick’s dad died in 2001, when he was 22, and he said Hugh stepped right in to fill some of the void left by his dad.

“Not only did he step in to spend more time with me, taking me golfing, and hunting with him, but he took an active part in my kids life, too,” Patrick said. “The whole family loved Hugh. He didn’t live near us, but he made it a point to visit us in Nashville regularly so we could be together. When we had our son four years ago, we named him Owen, after Hugh. There was never any other name that we considered.”

Patrick said of all the things, he admired Hugh’s wisdom.

“He was very measured—very ethical and wise,” Patrick mused. “Had a very good sense of right and wrong. In addition to all the sappy things, Hugh listened. He never spoke bad about anyone; never criticized.”

Patrick said Hugh was one of the most interesting people he had ever known. He knows he will miss his presence and his friendship.

“I am grateful that he enriched my life,” Patrick stated. “I’m thankful that he gave me his time. He wanted to be a part of my life, and he was.”

An expert in municipal law

Kentucky League of Cities Executive Director JD Chaney thought of Hugh as a mentor.

“Hugh knew more about municipal law than anyone I knew,” JD remembered. “When I was starting out he was always very willing to share his expertise. Even when I transitioned into legislation, he provided advice to me. He was always such a gentleman. And he was an intellectual giant on municipal law.”

JD said that Hugh was already well established when he came along, but Hugh was always ready to help counsel people who were learning municipal law. He remembered a case in 2019 which involved code enforcement reform, and Hugh stepped in and helped while JD was crafting that legislation for the KLC.

“Hugh was such a kind human being,” JD said. “He never over-inserted himself. He was ready to help, but never wanted credit, just wanted to help and teach. He was always smiling, offering

kindness — the quintessential gentleman. And I cannot over emphasize his intelligence.”

Tom Nienaber met Hugh at a Christmas party in December of 1973, and they became friends immediately, even though they practiced law in different firms.

“Hugh was a lawyer’s lawyer,” Tom said. “He was very well respected. He has probably forgotten more than I would ever know about municipal law. He was a brilliant guy. And a great person. I used him as a sounding board so many times.”

Tom said he would go hunting and fishing with Hugh, even though it took a while for Tom to feel comfortable around guns.

‘Scratch golfer,’ loved dogs

He played golf with Hugh, but the games weren’t always without some friendly dissention.

“Hugh was a scratch golfer, and I wasn’t,” Tom remembered with a laugh. “He always called me ‘Nienaber’– never Tom. I would sometimes move the ball, and he would say ‘Nienaber, what are you doing?’ and I would say, ‘Playing golf!’ He got upset when I wouldn’t putt through. I would tell him if I wanted to be aggravated I would’ve stayed at the office! It was all in good fun.”

He said Hugh loved his dogs, and he loved to hunt and fish, and be outdoors.

Lisa Reeves agreed, saying that probably the thing she will miss the most about Hugh is his sense of adventure.

“He always wanted to know what we were going to do on the weekend,” she said. “He liked to travel through the smaller cities, and he would decide where to eat based on how many cars were at a restaurant, because the local people knew where the good food was. He loved a good meal, a good cup of coffee, and good cocktail.

Former Florence Mayor Diane Whalen recognized Hugh’s talent when he worked as city attorney with her father.

“I lost a long time friend, mentor, and one of the smartest municipal law attorneys in the state of Kentucky,” Diane wrote on social media to preface his obituary. “Hugh Skees worked with my father when he was mayor and when I first took office he promised he would stay by my side as the city attorney as long as I was in office. We faced challenges neither of us expected during those 24 years, but I always knew he was there to navigate through them with me.”

All of Hugh’s friends and acquaintances know they will miss his ready smile, his intelligence, his willingness to help, and his humor and love of adventure. A true testament and epitaph for such a gracious gentleman.

See the NKyTribune’s Hugh Skees obituary here.