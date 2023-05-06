How you gonna’ separate ’em in 9th Region when Beechwood, CovCath are this close in 35th District?















By Dan Weber

NKyTribune reporter

Just another day in Ninth Region baseball.

Instead of that classic Abbott & Costello “Who’s on First” routine, Beechwood and Covington Catholic played their own version of “Who’s in first” to the delight of a standing room only crowd that stayed to the very last pitch Friday.

Beechwood has been No. 1, so has CovCath. Ditto for Conner and Ryle. Just don’t look for this latest matchup of top teams – CovCath was No. 1 in the KHSAA’s RPI regional rankings, Beechwood No. 3 – to settle anything.

Although that’s not how veteran CovCath Coach Bill Krumpelbeck saw it.

“We got our butts kicked,” Krumpelbeck said although the 7-6 Beechwood win came down to a Chase Flaherty strikeout of CovCath’s dangerous Max Lawrie, who had put the Colonels up 2-0 in the first inning with a home run into the gym.

But against this Beechwood team in its one-of-a-kind Fort Mitchell ballpark, a two-run lead wasn’t enough. Not close to enough. Not with Cameron Boyd, whose 11th home run of the season tied him for No. 1 in the state. Not a bad week for Boyd, who signed a baseball scholarship earlier with Southern Indiana University.< “I thought we all played well,” Boyd said, “on offense, defense . . . we didn’t have any errors.” And with a four-run fourth inning when they batted around, the 20-6 Tigers – same record as CovCath’s – gave themselves almost enough of a lead to hold on for the deciding win in the 35th District seeding that will have Beechwood No. 1, CovCath No. 2. Junior third baseman Mike Detzel and eighth-grade (that’s right, eighth-grade) centerfielder Tyler Fryman each contributed two-RBI hits in the inning – Detzel a single, Fryman a double.

We said “almost enough.” Had Flaherty not doubled in the sixth and then scored run No. 7, they might still be playing. That’s thanks to senior CovCath catcher Jonathan Fitz’ two-out grand slam in the top of the seventh to close the gap to 7-6.

“To be honest, I didn’t think it would leave,” the 6-foot, 200-pound signee with the University of San Diego said, “I thought maybe on a bounce.”

But the ball got up into the jetstream heading to right-center and just kept going. “I just tried to stick to my approach, not be too aggressive,” Fitz said.

“The last person in the world we wanted to see up there,” Beechwood Coach Kevin Gray said of Fitz, whose .545 batting average was No. 13 in the state going into the game, just a little behind Boyd’s .556, good for No. 8 in the state.

That’s when Flaherty found that little extra to earn his fourth win in five starts after coming back from surgery to repair his fractured fibula and damaged ankle ligaments suffered in the state championship football game when Flaherty was the main running back for the Tigers after losing their best baseball-football player for both sports – Mitchell Berger – earlier in the season.

“We trust each other,” Flaherty said after trusting himself against Lawrie, the state’s No. 6 RBI guy with 39 who hit the ball hard all three previous times at the plate with a single and a line shot to center handled by Fryman, who makes things look easy and does not look like he’s still in grade school.

“You should see him play football,” Gray said of the 6-foot Fryman with the quick first step. “He’s phenomenal. I put him in there early and he kept going two-for-three and I couldn’t take him out . . . He’s really coachable.”

Speaking of young, CovCath is still “the youngest team I’ve ever had,” Krumpelbeck says – except for last year’s team. “Last year they were freshmen,” he said, “this year they’re sophomores . . . we have just four seniors.”

And the Colonels lost one of their better players – infielder/pitcher Marcus Suwinski – to a freak injury on the last play of pre-game infield practice when the third baseman slipped and fell on his right wrist. “It’s a probable broken wrist,” Krumpelbeck said of the worst-case scenario. “He’s definitely out for a while.”

If the breaks didn’t go CovCath’s way, once again Beechwood made its own while trailing. And down 2-0 early is nothing compared to being down 10-0 in the third two days ago before rallying for a 14-13 win against Highlands.

“We don’t get rattled,” Gray said of his Tigers. “They don’t ever think they’re out of a game. We get behind and we say, ‘Let’s go hit’.” And they do.

Working against CovCath’s unbeaten lefthander, Bradley Zekl, who was 5-0 with a 1.63 ERA coming into the game, Beechwood stayed disciplined against Zekl’s change of speeds, change of location and breaking stuff.

“He’s got three pitches – a fastball, curve and a changeup,” Boyd said. But some location issues gave the patient Tigers chances to swing with men on base, outhitting CovCath 11-9.

The final score is just one indication of how close these teams are. Beechwood has six players, CovCath five, listed among the state’s Top 50 across eight different categories. In addition to home runs and batting average, Boyd was leading the state in hits with 52, and fifth in slugging percentage with a 1.056 mark. Fitz was No. 3 in doubles with 17 and No. 14 in slugging percentage at .939.

Just don’t single either of them out in the Ninth Region, Gray says. “When we do the regional draw, I think all eight teams will be capable of winning it.”

BOX SCORE

COVCATH (20-6): 2 0 0 0 0 0 4—6-9-0

BEECHWOOD (20-6): 0 0 2 4 1 0—7-11-0

WP: Flaherty (4-1) LP: Zekl (5-1)

LEADING HITTERS: CovCath: Lawrie (2-4, HR, 2 RBI, HR); Fitz (2-4, HR, 4 RBI); Rennekamp 2-3; Beechwood: Pangallo (2-3, RBI), Detzel 2-4, double, 2 RBI), Boyd (2-4, HR, 2 RBI); Fryman (double, 2 RBI), Flaherty (double).