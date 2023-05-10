Horizon Community Funds launches fund to address learning loss in NKY schools due to pandemic















Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky has established the NKY Student Success Fund to address learning loss as a result of the pandemic. A three-year pilot of the new Fund will be spearheaded by Covington Partners.

“The NKY Student Success Fund addresses a significant and well-documented issue stemming from the pandemic,” stated Nancy Grayson, President and CEO of Horizon Community Funds. “The impact COVID has had on students is substantial – our goal is to reverse this learning loss and drive improved academic performance.”

In March of 2020, Horizon Community Funds created the NKY Coronavirus Relief Fund, which raised $2.1 million dollars and aided 85,000 Northern Kentuckians who were disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. The Relief Fund Task Force prudently distributed funding based on the most pressing needs and applied these philanthropic dollars only when governmental and other assistance fell short.

When requests for relief dollars subsided, the task force researched the best uses for the remaining funds. Based on mounting evidence showing the pandemic’s significant toll on students and their academic performance, the task force launched a study with ten local school districts to hear from elementary educators and administrators from both public and private schools to determine what was needed most in the wake of the pandemic.

The results of the study showed overwhelmingly that out-of-school time learning, which includes after-school and summer learning, and family engagement are the top two priorities to help address the “pandemic slide.” Based on this research, Horizon Community Funds has formed the NKY Student Success Fund with remaining relief dollars to address the pandemic learning loss in K-5 students.

After reviewing state and national best practices and models, the NKY Student Success Fund Task Force determined that a local, evidence-based organization with strong data outcomes would be the ideal partner for a three-year pilot of the fund. The task force found that in Covington Partners, a nonprofit with a rich history as an established thought leader and outcomes-based organization that provides essential educational support to students and families in Covington.

“Covington Partners is excited to share our theory of change and highly effective systems with partnering school districts to improve outcomes for all students,” stated Stacie Strotman, executive director of Covington Partners.

This pilot aims to increase the annual academic performance of elementary students in schools participating in the initiative. The goal is to raise $2.7 million to support Northern Kentucky youth across Covington Independent Schools and two additional Northern Kentucky school districts, and ultimately expand into more local districts towards the end of the three-year pilot. The districts are selected based on highest academic need, greatest potential impact regarding students served, federal grant funding opportunity, and district commitment to the partnership. A third-party evaluation will be conducted to assess outcomes as well as the fidelity of the expansion.

Community members can support this initiative by contributing to the fund at www.horizonfunds.org.

Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky