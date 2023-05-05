Hop in to Win: CVG/British Airways bringing an iconic London cab to Cinci, offers chance for free flights















Ahead of launching its non-stop service to London from CVG Airport on June 5, British Airways is bringing an iconic London black cab to Cincinnati and offering the community a chance to win non-stop, round-trip flights to London.

The cab will be stationed at Washingtons Park (west side across from Music Hall) from 2:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday and will just be driving around Just hop in!

Those who spot the cab around town are encouraged to hop in and answer British trivia questions for the chance to win prizes – including a select number of round-trip flights to London with British Airways from CVG Airport.

The giveaway coincides with the Coronation weekend, giving locals a chance to join in the British celebrations.

The giveaway is being held in Columbus on Friday, May 5; Cincinnati on Saturday, May 6; and Louisville, Sunday, May 7.

Terms apply on the prizes. Flight prizes on offer for the first four contestants who hop in and answer the trivia questions correctly each day.

