Holmes High School Hall of Distinction, Young Alumnus awards to be presented June 14; get tickets here















Nick Spearman has traveled the world, capturing major sporting events that are watched by millions of viewers. Spearman, who graduated from Holmes High School in 2013, is a freelance video engineer who has helped produce sporting events such as the Tokyo Olympics, Women’s US Open, Masters Tournament, NASCAR, PGA, tennis, Sunday Night Football, NBA All-Star Games and the Kentucky Derby.

“It’s a pretty neat job,” Spearman said. “Holmes put me on the path to me getting where I am currently. “I’ve been lucky and blessed to continue on and learn different positions.”

Spearman will be honored as the 2023 Holmes High School Outstanding Young Alumnus during the Hall of Honor celebration on June 14 at the Dress Pavilion. The Hall of Honors combines the Holmes High School Hall of Distinction and the Covington Education Foundation’s Person of the Year.

To purchase tickets to the event, please contact Janice Krumwiede, 859-392 3182 or janice.krumwiede@covington.kyschools.us.

The event is designed to honor alumni and celebrate supporters of the school – all while raising funds to support the foundation’s efforts to help students succeed by providing scholarships, paying college fees, and assisting with the district’s mentoring program.

The person of the year is Covington City Commissioner Ron Washington. Hall of Distinction Inductees include, Keith Bales, Dr. Amy Haney and Mike Sipple Jr.

The Young Alumnus Award was created to recognize and honor graduates, ages 35 and under, for their accomplishments.

“I am extremely humbled and appreciative of the award,” Spearman said.

Spearman, 28 was junior at Holmes when he took his a television production class. He has been hooked on television production ever since. Spearman also took a class at TBNK. He went on to Western Kentucky University and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcasting with a minor in Creative Writing in 2017. He now lives in White House, Tennessee, with his wife, Tabitha, and their two dogs, Memphis and Hazel.

At Western Spearman spent most of his time learning all aspects of television but began focusing on Remote Sports Production. He worked countless games as a student- D1 sports and televised tournaments hosted at WKU. Through the years, he worked his up way from production assistant to a video engineer.

His advice to Holmes students:

“Find something you are interested in and pursue that passion.”

Other Hall of Honor awardees include:

Ron Washington, 2023 Covington Education Foundation Person of the Year. Washington is a Covington City Commissioner who serves as vice mayor. He was elected to the in 2020 and re-elected in 2022. Washington is a former law enforcement officer and a 1986

graduate of Holmes High School. Washington was the first African-American officer to serve in Florence. He is a graduate of the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training Police Academy in Richmond, and the FBI National Academy at Quantico, Va. He was the Chief Deputy in the Kenton County Sheriff’s office for five years. Although he’s now retired from law enforcement, Washington’s rank of “colonel” still makes him the highest-ranking black police officer to ever work in Northern Kentucky. He remains an active member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #20.

Washington maintains a close relationship with Covington schools and regularly volunteers his time to help students. He is the “voice” of the Lady Bulldogs basketball program, announcing all of the team’s home games.

After retiring from police work, Washington became a pioneer in the fight against heroin and other opiate addiction. He founded one of the largest medication-assisted treatment centers in Kentucky. The center has helped thousands of people into recovery by reducing or eliminating their dependence on heroin and other drugs.

Washington is a life-long community volunteer, who served on the Parish Kitchen board for several years and continues to serves on several boards and committees for the City of Covington and the Commonwealth of Kentucky.



Keith Bales, who is the Director of Public Works for the City of Covington, is a 1978 graduate of Holmes High School. He received Bachelor and Master Degrees from Northern Kentucky University.

Bales has held several jobs, including working for the Boone County Fiscal Court in juvenile probation, Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice. He also served as the superintendent of the Campbell Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Newport.

Bales returned to state government crafting policy for youth alternative to detention

programming, traveling across the country to model jail sites. He has served on various boards and committees regarding youth. Bales also was a mentor in Covington schools.

Bales co-founded Families Matter, a family mediation non- profit, along with the late Thomas Cox to work with struggling families and at risk youth.

Throughout his career Bales started numerous small businesses in the City including a sandwich shop, a custodial service specializing in churches, a nuisance abatement company, and a night time bakery called Moonrise Doughnuts.

He is the father of three grown children – Lauren, Regan, and Lennox 22. He also has four

grandchildren.

Dr. Amy Haney grew up in Latonia and graduated from Holmes in 1983. When she was in fifth grade, she knew that she wanted to be a doctors and her teachers encouraged her along the way.

Dr. Haney is a family medicine doctor in Hebron. She received her undergraduate degree

from Northern Kentucky University before enrolling at the University of Louisville School of Medicine, where she received her medical degree.



Dr. Haney returned to Northern Kentucky to do her residency at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She has been in the community as a practicing physician for more than 30 years.

She married fellow Holmes grad, Rob Haney. They are the proud parents of 2 children. Their daughter is a resident physician at St Elizabeth, and their son is an engineer working in Michigan. No grandkids, just grand dogs.

Dr. Haney currently serves on the board of directors for St. Elizabeth Physicians, and she is president of the Northern Kentucky Medical Society Foundation.

Mike Sipple Jr. is the CEO of the Talent Magnet Institute® and Centennial–Executive Search and Talent Strategy. This half-century-strong executive search firm has built a global reputation for being an expert in succession planning and building high-performing teams.

Sipple graduated from Holmes in 2001. His parents, his wife’s parents, and almost all of their aunts and uncles are graduates of Holmes High School. Mike met his wife of 19 years, Amber, in the Holmes High School Marching Band. They dated in High School, got married out of college, and now reside in Villa Hills with three children.

Sipple has served on boards of a variety of organizations throughout. Including most recently serving as Board Chair of the Metropolitan Club, All Pro Dad Regional Team Captain, and has served on the boards of the NKY Chamber and African American Chamber of Commerce. Sipple is also passionate and engaged with many community efforts, including the Cincinnati Off-Road Alliance, Brighton Center, supporting Covington Partners, Life Learning Center, Welcome House, Horizon Community Funds Give Where You Live, Beech Acres Parenting Center, Master Provisions, Dan Beard Boy Scouts of America, Cincinnati Preschool Promise, Pre-K Works, and many other organizations and causes related to the importance of early childhood education and healthy livability throughout our region

Sipple is sought after to speak and moderate for associations, executive peer groups, and organizations how to Become A Talent Magnet®, How to Lead Courageously, Authentically Leading Teams, Creating a Positive Employee Experience, and various people leadership topics. Sipple’s favorite quote is by Jackie Robinson, “A life is not important, except for the impact it has on others.”