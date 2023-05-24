Highlands qualifies for boys state track meet in nine events with strong performances in region races















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Athletes on the Highlands boys track team qualified for the Class 2A state championship meet in nine events by placing first or second at the Region 4 meet on Tuesday at Scott High School.

Bourbon County won the Region 4 boys team title by a slim 154-123 margin over Highlands. Bourbon County placed first in three of four relays and finished second behind Highlands in the 4×200 relay.

The individual event winners for Highlands were Aiden Nevels in the 110 hurdles, Caden Schroeder in the 800 run and Malcolm Robertson in the 3200 run. Holmes senior Curtez Hill won the 100 and 200 dashes and was a member of the 4×100 team that placed second.

Lexington Catholic won the Region 4 girls team title with Highlands placing third. The Bluebirds scored 58 of their 110 points in field events with seniors Rylee Swope and Haley Zell leading the way.

Swope won the shot put and placed second in the discus. Zell won the long jump and triple jump to go along with her second-place finish in the 100 dash earlier in the meet.

The other local girls who won region events were Scott junior Lacey Klare in the 100 hurdles and Holmes junior Ja Nia Johnson in the high jump.

Complete results from the Class 2A, Region 4 meet are posted on the khsaa.org website.