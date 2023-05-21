Here’s how you can support veterans, active military and their families during National Poppy Day May 26















Begin your Memorial Day weekend by remembering the meaning behind the day, and supporting the needs of our veterans, military, and their families during National Poppy Day, Friday, May 26.

The tradition of wearing a red poppy began following the deadly battles of World War I after red poppies bloomed on the battlefields in France and Belgium. Canadian Lt. Col. John McCrae, M.D., wrote the poem “In Flanders Fields” while serving on the front lines. Moina Michael of Georgia read the poem and vowed to always wear a red poppy as a sign of remembrance.

Michael urged groups to adopt the poppy to honor and support veterans. She was joined in these efforts by others in Europe, Canada, and Australia, and the tradition became symbolic not only in the United States, but around the world.

The American Legion Family adopted the poppy as its memorial flower in the early 1920s, and the tradition of American Legion Auxiliary members distributing red crepe paper poppies began.

On National Poppy Day — May 26 this year — and throughout Memorial Day weekend, thousands of American Legion Auxiliary members across the country will distribute red poppies in exchange for a donation that supports veterans, active-duty military personnel, and their families with medical and financial needs. One hundred percent of the funds raised go directly to help veterans, military, and their families.

Here’s how to take part in National Poppy Day:

• Donate in exchange for a poppy. • Wear a poppy to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. • Share social media posts from ALA National Headquarters @ALAforVeterans. • Use hashtags #NationalPoppyDay #AmericanLegionAuxiliary. • Learn more at www.ALAforVeterans.org.

The American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) is a community of volunteers serving veterans, military, and their families. Members also support the mission of The American Legion in improving the quality of life for the nation’s veterans. Founded in 1919, the ALA is one of the oldest patriotic membership organizations in the United States.

To learn more and to volunteer, join, and donate, visit www.ALAforVeterans.org.

