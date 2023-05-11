Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs at NKU accepts largest-ever class, with 200 students from across KY















Big ideas and innovative solutions are on the agenda this summer for hundreds of Kentucky high school students.

Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs (GSE) has accepted its largest class in the program’s 10-year history with 200 students selected for its highly competitive and transformational summer sessions in 2023.

The program will take place at Northern Kentucky University in two separate sessions: June 11 – July 1, and July 9-29.

“Congratulations to the newly named Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs Class of 2023,” said Gov. Beshear. “In its 10th year, this program just keeps getting bigger and better. It is always exciting to see the transformation as the students become entrepreneurs during this three-week college residential program.”

Hundreds of high school students applied to GSE. Participants are selected through a competitive evaluation that does not involve GPA or test scores. The application process identifies creative problem solvers with grit and drive who are passionate about entrepreneurship.

During the intensive three week program, student entrepreneurs work in teams to identify real-world problems and create viable solutions through business model designs and product innovations. The experience culminates with “Demo Day” when the teams pitch their new businesses to hundreds of audience members and a panel of judges. There is no cost to participate in the GSE program, and graduates are eligible for millions of dollars in college scholarships across the commonwealth.

“The Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs inspires and empowers Kentucky’s future business and community leaders. We give them the tools and support they need to grow from high school students into business owners, with an emphasis on driving economic growth across the Commonwealth,” said Anne Jewell, president and CEO of GSE. “More than 30 new businesses have been launched in Kentucky by GSE alums since the program started. Graduates have also filed for multiple patents. We’re excited for our Class of 2023 to experience this entrepreneurial opportunity of a lifetime.”

More than 700 students in total have graduated from the program over the last 10 years. GSE began in 2013 with 49 students and the class size grew to 72 students by 2019. As demand increased, a second summer session was added in 2021, doubling the number of students served to 144. This year’s record-setting enrollment of 200 is divided into two sessions of 100 students each. The first GSE session will be held June 11- July 1, and the second will be July 9-29. Both sessions take place at Northern Kentucky University, the host campus of GSE since 2019.

For a complete list of students accepted to GSE for 2023, including a number of students from Northern Kentucky, visit kentuckygse.com.

Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet