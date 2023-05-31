Governor orders flags at half staff on June 1 in honor of slain Scott County Deputy Sheriff Caleb Conley















Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Thursday, June 1, in honor of a Scott County Deputy Sheriff who died in the line of duty.

Scott County Deputy Sheriff Caleb Conley was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Interstate 75 on Monday, May 22.

He served four years as a deputy sheriff of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. Before that, he served eight years in the U.S. Army. In 2020 and 2022, Conley received the Governor’s Award for impaired driving enforcement. He grew up and lived in Harrison County.

Funeral services for Deputy Conley will take place in the gymnasium of Scott County High School at 11 a.m. Thursday. Interment will follow at Battle Grove Cemetery in Cynthiana.

Gov. Beshear encourages all individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies to join in this tribute. Additional flag status information is available at governor.ky.gov/flag-status.