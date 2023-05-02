Getting your Derby Party on — here are meetNKY’s suggestions for some local celebrations on Saturday















Staff report

The Kentucky Derby is known as “the most exciting two minutes in sports” – and spots throughout Northern Kentucky are set to celebrate the occasion in grand fashion. meetNKY, the region’s tourist expert, has compiled a winner’s circle of activities for Derby fans to celebrate this year’s 149th run for roses (without going to Lousville on Saturday). You can still wear your big hats and your finery, of course.

Here are just a few possible food, cocktail and event ideas your may be interested in knowing about:

EVENTS & PARTIES

• 149th Kentucky Derby Party at Turfway Park Racing & Gaming – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; VIP after-party begins at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6. Prices vary from free – $149 per person depending on the package. Want to experience the biggest Kentucky Derby celebration outside of Louisville itself? Look no further than the newly renovated and expanded Turfway Park Racing & Gaming facility in Florence! VIP packages range from $60 to $149 per person and include options such as an executive chef brunch and dinner with beer, wine and cocktails included. Attendees can view the race on two massive 300” screens with surround sound and enjoy live entertainment from The Naked Karate Girls and The Whammies beginning at noon. Be sure to get there early for your chance to win free play and Derby swag starting at 10 a.m. and come dressed to impress for the Runway Hat contest between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. Visit https://www.turfway.com/racing/149th-kentucky-derby-party/ for more information.

Derby Day Soirée at Knowledge Bar and Social Room – 2 to 8 p.m., Saturday, May 6. Tickets from $30-$450. General admission includes one raffle ticket per guest, complimentary hors d’oeuvres; reserved booth seating includes one raffle ticket per guest, complimentary hors d’oeuvres plus one complimentary cocktail (guests may not exceed seating capacity as stated on their ticket). Located inside Northern Kentucky’s newest luxury boutique hotel, North by Hotel Covington, the Knowledge Bar and Social Room will have plenty of spirits ready for its first-ever Kentucky Derby bash. Use your raffle ticket to back a horse and North by Hotel Covington will select a winner from the first, second and third place finishers for prizes. No luck with the ponies? Just come in your most stylish Derby attire and you might walk away with the prize for “Best Dressed” to go with a few other surprises as you enjoy live entertainment and more. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/derby-day-soiree-tickets-615060571727 for more information.

• Run for the Roses at Newport on the Levee – 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday, May 6. Free. Celebrate Kentucky’s biggest horse race of the year in grand fashion (literally) with Newport on the Levee at its annual Run to the Roses viewing event. The Michelle Robinson Band performs country, rock and pop tunes on the Plaza level from 4 to 6 p.m. while our Concierge will host a charity betting station for a local nonprofit agency from 4 to 8 p.m. Be sure to stop inside the Gallery Building and check out the retailers and their Derby-inspired specials before and after a cocktail, beer and more at Bridgeview Box Park. Attendees can use #RunForTheRosesOnTheLevee in social media posts for a chance to win a prize as grand as the race itself. Visit https://www.newportonthelevee.com/run-for-the-roses for more information.

Fourth Annual Kentucky Derby Party at Three Spirits Tavern – 4 p.m. to close Saturday, May 6. Heading to Bellevue for Derby Day fun? Be sure to wear or make a homemade special Derby Hat and (responsibly) enjoy a mint julep! There will even be live music outside provided Mother Nature cooperates! Visit https://www.facebook.com/ThreeSpiritsTavern for more information.

• The Race by the Roebling: Kentucky Derby Watch Party at Smoke Justis – Time TBA. Saturday, May 6. $40. Mark your calendars and experience the thrill of the Sport of Kings at Smoke Justis this year. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres, a welcoming cocktail and a guaranteed great seat to watch the Kentucky Derby itself is included with the cost of a ticket. Dress to impress as gift cards ranging from $50 to $100 will be up for grabs; be sure to snap race day photos against special backdrops while enjoying giveaways, food specials and more! Visit https://www.smokejustis.com/derby-watch-party-tickets/the-run-at-the-roebling-derby-watch-party?fbclid=IwAR1mMLsuJDzCJRRkfJWrWYAFqjGXBIey6Pt3Djcbck9dYCvypwOszWwOj7w for more information.

• Third Annual Kentucky Derby Party at Zazou – 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 6. $50-500. Join the crew at Zazou for good times for a good cause at the third annual Kentucky Derby party benefiting the Jordan G. McFaull Memorial Scholarship Fund. Grab your Derby attire and enjoy light bites/libations while wagering on the races (half of your winnings will go to the scholarship fund). Be sure to make bids during Zazou’s gift basket auction for a chance to walk away with some rare bourbon! Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kentucky-derby-party-2023-tickets-516193016207?aff=ebdssbdestsearch for more information.

• Mount Up – The Kentucky Derby Party at Second Story – 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 6. $25. Ready to get FUNKé? Come celebrate the biggest event in horse racing as FUNKé Presents hosts this bash at Second Story in Covington. In addition to multiple screens to enjoy the races, a live brass band and classic Derby-inspired cocktails, this party will also feature an inspired selection of “sinful” derby pie desserts. Can’t get there until after the race? Come for the “Winner’s Circle” after-party and be sure to be fashionable while doing so! Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mount-up-the-kentucky-derby-party-at-second-story-tickets-617803917147?aff=ebdssbdestsearch for more information.

• Old Kentucky Bourbon Bar Turns 11! – 2 p.m. start; prices vary. Come celebrate one of MainStrasse’s most popular spots as it celebrates its birthday in time for the Kentucky Derby. Planned festivities include door prizes, party favors, $11 drink specials, a split-the-pot raffle for charity, best hat contest, and yes, even birthday cake! Visit https://oldkybourbonbar.com/events for more details.

• 2023 Kentucky Derby Party at Braxton Brewing Company – Time TBA Saturday, May 6. Price varies. Come try Braxton’s classic Derby-inspired beers, the Kentucky Home Mint Julep Style Ale and Kentucky Lily Cream Ale, at their annual event. A “fabulous” day is planned to mark the occasion with prizes for Best Dressed, Best Couple and Best Hat. Enjoy music courtesy of DJ Jay Kay, a photo booth and more. Be sure to visit https://www.facebook.com/BraxtonBrewingCompany for more information.

More options

Of course, there’s always the neighborhood Derby Party — or the one at your house. Online betting makes it easy to put your money on the nose of your favorite horse — in a crowded field of 20 that includes Two Phil’s, winner of the big Turfway Park Jeff Ruby Stakes Race whose early odds are 15-1. He will start from post position No. 3. Early favorite is Forte at 3-1 who will start from post position No. 15. See “everything you need to know about the 2023 Kentucky Derby positions” here.

