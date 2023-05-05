Gateway C&TC’s Automative Technology program, Country Cruisers held car show fundraiser















Gateway Community & Technical College’s Student Affairs and Automotive Technology Program hosted a community car show fundraiser last weekend at the college’s Transportation Technology Center (TTC).

Exciting activities including a car-smash fundraiser – and a best-in-show car contest, occurred during the weekend event. Live music, split the pot, and local food trucks were also onsite throughout the afternoon.

Troves of family and friends visited the TTC on Saturday to spend the afternoon getting an up-close look at the dozens of classic cars on display courtesy of the Country Cruisers Car Club.

Trophies were awarded to the best-in-show winners – and guests had an opportunity to participate in a car smash fundraiser. Proceeds from the fundraiser will support scholarships and Gateway student support programs, such as the campus food pantry – and the student emergency fund.

Interactive tours of the TTC were offered by Gateway Automotive Technology instructors to showcase the college’s state-of-the-art auto shop, auto-tech learning labs, and commercial driver’s license (CDL) virtual simulator.

The event was held in tandem with the Country Cruisers Car Club and the Gateway Foundation, the college’s private 501(c)3 organization founded to advance Gateway through fundraising, regional partnerships, local businesses, and community leaders.

Automotive Instructor, Richard Clark said, “We were thrilled to see so many folks come out to support our programs and, more importantly, support our students. Our team loved getting the chance to host this event and show off our campus and all the great programs that we offer down here at the TTC. I have to thank our friends at the Country Cruisers Car Club for all their hard work and for playing a huge role in what was a really special day.”

Gateway’s Transportation Technology Center is home to over 20 automotive degrees and certificates including Automatic Transmission Mechanics, Engine Repair, Commercial Driver’s License Training, Diesel Engine Mechanics, Diesel Steering and Suspension Repair, and many more.