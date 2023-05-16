Gateway celebrates 23rd commencement at Truist Arena with largest-ever class of 1,583 graduates















Gateway Community and Technical College celebrated its 23rd Commencement with a record-breaking 1,583 students graduating from the school’s general education and technical programs – most with multiple industry credentials – at Truist Arena on the campus of Northern Kentucky University.

Friends and family filled Truist Arena Thursday evening to celebrate the students academic accomplishments. The college conferred Associate Degrees in Arts, Science, Applied Science, Technical Diplomas, industry-driven Certificates, and General Equivalency Diplomas (GED).

Gateway awarded over 1,941 total credentials at the end of this academic semester, a record-breaking number for the college. Roughly 320 students chose to walk across the stage during this year’s ceremony.

This year’s candidates for graduation included 98 dual-credit high school students. This spring, seven of those dual-credit students earned both an Associate in Arts and an Associate in Science Degree while also completing high school. Their Gateway credits are transferable to any four-year school in Kentucky.

The ceremony also honored the 136 students who received their General Equivalency Diplomas (GED) from the Kentucky Department of Education this year.

“Each and every student who comes to Gateway has their own unique path, but what you all share is your desire to create more for yourself – you wanted to make a better life for yourself and your families,” said Gateway President Dr. Fernando Figueroa. “No matter how you got here, where you came from, or what you decide to do next, you will always have a place here at Gateway and in Northern Kentucky.”

Shelby Shelton was Gateway’s featured student speaker at the ceremony. Shelton, a nursing student, was a student ambassador during her time at Gateway and also served as the Secretary of the Student Government Association. Shelton graduated with an Associate Degree in Nursing.

Gateway offers over 30 affordable associate degree programs in general and career and technical education, and more than 200 short term industry-driven certificates that lead to fulfilling careers.

Gateway is the only community college serving the Northern Kentucky region with the lowest tuition in the state of Kentucky for transferable credit options.

Credentials are accredited, fully transferable to four-year universities and cover the same learning objectives. Gateway courses fulfill many program degree requirements, and are offered in five, eight, 10 and 12-week options.

Gateway Community and Technical College