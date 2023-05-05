Florence resident Jose Gutierrez wins $50,000 on KY Lottery scratch-off purchased at Dixie Market















A Florence man won $50,000 on a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Jose Gutierrez bought the winning Mega Multiplier! ticket a couple of weeks ago at Dixie Market on Dixie Highway in Florence.

Jose told lottery officials he doesn’t usually scratch off his tickets and that he will just scratch the barcode and scan the ticket to see if he won.

“I saw $50,000 on the screen and thought, I won $5,000 but looked at it again and was like, ‘no wait, that’s $50,000,’” Jose said.

“I was so excited,” Jose said. “I was like, ‘wow, wow, wow.’”

“He came home and told me he won $50,000,” his wife Maria said. “How do you know, you didn’t scratch the ticket,’” she asked. Jose handed the ticket to his wife and said, “You scratch it.”

“When I scratched the first number, it was the winning number,” she said.

The winning ticket matched the number 44 to win the game’s $50,000 prize.

Jose and Maria drove to Lottery headquarters last Thursday, where he received a check for $35,750 after taxes. He told officials as for spending the winnings, they plan to take it slow and put the money in the bank for now.

Dixie Market will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.

