Florence Council repeals ordinance on a split vote providing for a Parks and Recreation Commission

By Patricia A. Scheyer
NKyTribune reporter
Florence city council voted to repeal an ordinance that provided for the establishment, management, control and operation of a Parks and Recreation Commission for the city of Florence.
The vote was not unanimous.
New council members Jenna Kemper and Lesley Chambers both voted no on the issue when it was first read last week. The second reading was this week.
“I will reiterate one more time,” said Kemper. “I see the point of not having a commission but I would like to revisit having a committee.”
Chambers agreed with her.
“I will say that instead of hiring consultants to come in and tell us what to do with our Parks and Rec, redoing this board seems like a better plan, and a much better plan for the taxpayers,” she said.
Director of Public Works Eric Hall wrote a letter to council in April asking for the repeal of the ordinance.
The ordinance originated in 1967, as a direct result of the city acquiring 15 acres of land between Rosetta and Surfwood Drive. Once the city decided the best use for the land was to turn it into a park, city officials realized they had a woefully inadequate supply of staffing, knowledge and funding to turn the land into a park.
A commission was created with ordinance number 300, and the commission was made up of two council members, one public services department member, and two members appointed by the mayor. A budget of $2500 was provided for fixing up the land as a park for the residents of Florence.
The commission had full, exclusive, and complete supervision, management and control of Parks and Recreation facilities. This included the entire operation and maintenance of city parks.
The ordinance remained in place till 1993. The only active park during that time was Lincoln Woods. The Public Services department grew from one employee to 12 from 1971 to 1993.
In 1993 the city entered into an interlocal agreement with the Boone County Fiscal Court. In 1986 the city had acquired 15 acres which is now Nature Park, and a second park led to the agreement. The interlocal agreement superseded any other agreement or ordinance, yet while ordinance number 300 was inactive, it was never repealed. Boone County and Florence shared the responsibilities for mowing, landscaping, and maintenance of restrooms and shelters. Cost sharing of improvements were on a case-by-case basis.
The interlocal agreement with Boone County stayed in place till 2019, and in the meantime, the parks in Florence went from 2 to 7, and the public services department went from 12 to 71. The agreement was ended due to clashes in decisions about services.
Director Hall addressed the fact in his letter that capital projects, park expansions, and all new amenities are now guided by the city’s parks and recreation master plan.
“The foundation, systems, and processes we’ve built to develop, supervise, manage and maintain our parks is done at a high level,” Hall wrote to council. “Given the reality of today, where Florence has multiple parks, over a million dollar budget, and the staff to maintain these parks, and the guidelines established in Ordinance number 300 haven’t been followed in over three decades, the ordinance should be repealed.”
The letter said nothing about having consultants guide the city in decisions on the parks and did suggest that the Public Services department would have the ability to do what is needed for the parks.
The main point of the letter was to show that the ordinance in question is outdated and should be replaced with something more pertinent to today’s issues.
The ordinance was repealed, by a vote of 4 to 2.