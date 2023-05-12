First Responders get in free during Florence Y’alls First Responders Night May 12















To commemorate the 9/11 ‘NEVER FORGET’ Mobile Exhibit‘s stop in Florence through May 14, the Florence Y’alls are honoring first responders during a First Responders Night on May 12.

Local first responders (Police, Sheriff, Federal Law Enforcement, Fire, Dispatchers, and EMS) and their families will receive free entrance to the game. Individual and group tickets for non-first responders are also available at florenceyalls.com.

Remarks will be delivered by local dignitaries honoring New York City firefighters who responded to the attack on the World Trade Center on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.

A New York City firefighter will throw out the first pitch.

The game starts at 7 p.m. at Thomas More Stadium, 7950 Freedom Way, Florence.

Cost: Free for first responders and their families. RSVP at eventbrite.com/e/florence-yalls-first-responders-night-tickets-619188638887.

Individual tickets for non-first responders start at $11 at florenceyalls.com.

9/11 ‘NEVER FORGET’ Mobile Exhibit Details

Through May 14 from noon-6:00 p.m.; with exception of special hours on May 12 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Florence Government Center, 8100 Ewing Boulevard, Florence. Free admission; no RSVP required. More info: t2t.org