Falcon Theatre’s 20th anniversary season to include mix of contemporary works, regional premieres















Falcon Theatre has announced the 2023-2024 season, its 20th anniversary in Newport, will feature a mix of contemporary works and regional U.S. premieres.

The regional premiere of Two Point OH by Jeffrey Jackson brings the world of artificial intelligence to the stage in a way that is both haunting and exhilarating.

Two Point OH feels like science fiction one moment and today’s news the next. A pioneering software mogul dies and a virtual simulation of him begins appearing to his business partners and his widow. What follows is a timely exploration of what it means to be alive, asking the questions our society must be addressing now as we stand on the brink of a world where AI is everywhere.

Another regional premier, Home, I’m Darling by Laura Wade takes a uniquely fascinating view of domestic life.

In her dark comedy about choosing the life you want to live, Laura Wade’s characters discover that it isn’t easy to turn back the clock to a simpler time. The characters’ choices make them question everything from sex to careers to their very relationship with each other and everyone around them.

Written and originally performed by Leonard Nimoy at the Guthrie Theatre,Vincent explores the life of Vincent Van Gogh in a way that transcends a simple biography.

Artists are traditionally seen as tortured souls and Vincent Van Gogh is one of the world’s most famously tormented artists. This story, told by Vincent’s brother, delves deeply into Vincent’s early obsession with religion, salvation and love…all while using the artist’s paintings and drawings as a backdrop to stunningly crystalize his soul on stage.

The Other Place by Sharr White tells a deeply personal account of losing one’s identity.

When Juliana Smithton takes the stage, it appears we’re watching her give one more of a long string of sales pitches for a breakthrough new drug. Her commentary to the audience provides a window to her inner monologue as she rattles through her presentation. But as her comments veer further and further from the lecture hall, we discover a much darker and painful truth. This play is an unforgettable journey through the human mind.

Breaking The Code by Hugh Whitemore tells the story of Alan Turing, the mathematician who cracked the Nazi code during World War II, saving countless lives from German U-Boats.

Breaking The Code tells us much about Turing’s work with British intelligence during the war, but it tells us far more about the man himself and the persecution he endured after. A brilliant mathematician, Turing was also a gay man living in England in the 1940s…a time when homosexuality was still a crime. His life and personal struggles were as complicated as the wartime codes he eventually cracked, and they proved far more difficult to unravel.

“There’s never been a more important time to examine our own personal identities,” said Ted J. Weil, Producing Artistic Director. “Social media, artificial intelligence and the degradation of truth in news have all created a world where our personal challenges to find ourselves are of utmost importance. I’m thrilled with our upcoming season of plays and I believe this is one of the most timely and important seasons we’ve ever assembled.”

Falcon Theatre’s 2023–2024 season dates, creative teams, and ticket purchasing information will be available online at falcontheater.net.

Falcon Theatre