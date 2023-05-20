Experience ‘summer summed up’ with entertainment, food, Beerfest and more at KY State Fair Aug 17-27















There’s no place like the Kentucky State Fair where you can find “summer summed up.”

The beloved annual event deeply rooted in the heart of Kentucky showcases the best of the Bluegrass. This year promises to be bigger, better, and more thrilling than ever, with the inaugural Beerfest and major concerts that will elevate the Fair experience for all fairgoers.

From August 17-27, the Kentucky State Fair will offer many of its beloved attractions like AgLand, delicious fried food, and a wide array of entertainment options that cater to all fairgoers. David S. Beck, president and CEO of Kentucky Venues, which produces the Kentucky State Fair, shared the 2023 theme, “Summer Summed Up,” with the community at a celebration event Wednesday.

“The fair has been a staple of Kentucky’s cultural heritage for generations, and this year’s event is set to continue the tradition of creating unforgettable experiences for fairgoers,” said Beck. “This event brings together the vibrant spirit of our great state, and we remain committed to providing our guests with a diverse range of entertainment.

Organizers also announced Beerfest, a new experience happening Saturday, August 19 in partnership with Louisville Ale Trail. This event will invite fairgoers to sample beer from up to 20 different craft breweries that call Kentucky home.

“The beer scene in Kentucky is something worth celebrating together,” said David Satterly, Co-Founder of the Louisville Ale Trail. “Our team is excited to partner with the State Fair and organize Beerfest, which will give fairgoers a chance to experience some of the best Kentucky-made craft beers.”

Along with new attractions, the Kentucky State Fair announced the return of the Texas Roadhouse Concert Series. The concerts are included with Fair admission, and this year will feature acts including Chris Janson with special guest Alex Miller on August 17, Morris Day and the Time with special guest Tag Team on August 18, and the Happy Together Tour on August 22. More acts joining the lineup will be announced next week.

“We are proud to partner with the Kentucky State Fair for the Texas Roadhouse Concert Series, and we love that we can give back to our community in a way that brings people together,” said the VP of Communications at Texas Roadhouse, Travis Doster. “Just like our menu items at Texas Roadhouse, the concerts will offer something for everyone with a variety of musical genres each night.”

Early bird admission tickets for the Kentucky State Fair, which include parking, are on sale now for $9 at kystatefair.org, at participating Kroger stores, and at the Kentucky Exposition Center box office. Thrill Ville wristbands are available now through August 16 online, at participating Kroger stores, and at the Kentucky Exposition Center box office for $30. Beerfest will require an additional wristband purchase.

More details about the fair will be announced closer to the event.

Kentucky Venues