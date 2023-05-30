Duke Energy wants to hire lineworkers, offering virtual hiring information session Wednesday















Duke Energy is offering a Midwest virtual hiring information session to learn about upcoming Lineworker Job Opportunities in our area Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. Connect online.

Build an exciting, rewarding career with Duke and help make a difference for millions of people every day.

Consider joining the Duke Energy team where you’ll find a friendly work environment, opportunities for growth and development, recognition for your work, and competitive pay and benefits.

A lineworker helps maintain electrical power lines, serves as first responders to areas damaged by significant storms, and helps build and maintain the grid of the future.

Applicants must be at least 18, have a high school diploma or GED, and have a valid driver’s license with the ability to obtain a Class A CDL.

If this is the career path for you, register to attend below. (Please note: this information session is optional and is not a requirement for employment. You are invited to attend as your schedule permits.)

Join the Virtual Information Session:

• Hear from other lineworkers on our team

• Learn all the tips for a strong application

• Get answers to questions

Click here to register or scan the QR code.

Job postings will go live on June 5 at www.duke-energy.com/careers.