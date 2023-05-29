Duke Energy Foundation commits more financial assistance to customers with Share the Light Fund















An additional $125,000 in financial assistance is available to Duke Energy customers in Ohio and Kentucky who may be struggling to pay their energy bills.

This is in addition to the $292,000 that was originally dedicated to the Greater Cincinnati area combining for a total of $417,000 through Duke Energy’s Share the Light Fund®.

The Duke Energy Foundation matches every dollar donated to the fund which brings together customers and communities to help individuals and families in need.

“We want our customers who may be struggling to pay their energy bills to know that we are here to help,” said Amy Spiller, president of Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky “Working with our partner agencies, we can support our customers through these challenging times.”

The funds will be distributed by two community partners, with a $75,000 contribution to The Salvation Army in Ohio and $50,000 to the Northern Kentucky Community Action Agency (NKCAA). Qualifying Duke Energy customers can receive up to a $300 credit annually on their account.

Customers in Kentucky should contact the NKCAA at 859.581.6607. Ohio customers should contact their local community action agency.

Over the last five years, Duke Energy has supported more than 6,200 Ohio and Kentucky households with more than $1.9 million in energy bill assistance. In addition to the Share the Light Fund, in January, the company announced a $150,000 donation to the United Way to directly serve Northern Kentucky families.

In 2022, the company also provided more than $3 million in financial assistance to qualifying Ohio natural gas customers through a one-time separate agreement with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.