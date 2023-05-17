Dixie Heights blanks Lloyd, 7-0, in district semifinal game to earn berth in 9th Region baseball bracket















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Dixie Heights completed the field for the 9th Region baseball tournament with a 7-0 win over Lloyd in a 34th District semifinal game on Tuesday.

This is the 15th consecutive time that Dixie Heights has made it to the district finals under coach Chris Maxwell. The Colonels will face St. Henry in the title game for the 13th consecutive time at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lloyd.

The 9th Region tournament bracket comprised of the winner and runner-up in four districts will include Ryle, Conner, Dixie Heights, St. Henry, Beechwood, Covington Catholic, Highlands and Newport Central Catholic.

The tournament will start on Sunday at Thomas More College Stadium in Florence. A draw to determine first-round pairings will be held at 8 p.m. Thursday. Beechwood won the last three 9th Region titles, but the Tigers lost to CovCath, 7-4, in the 35th District final on Tuesday.

Campbell County and Brossart will meet in the 37th District final at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Scott with both teams advancing to the 10th Region tournament. Simon Kenton defeated Walton-Verona, 10-7, in the 32nd District final on Tuesday and both teams earned berths in the 8th Region tournament.

In fast-pitch softball, scores of three district semifinal games on Tuesday were not posted. The teams that have already clinched 9th Region tournament berths are Ryle, Cooper, Dixie Heights, Notre Dame and Newport Central Catholic. The other three spots will go to winners of the Lloyd vs. Villa Madonna, Beechwood vs. Holy Cross and Highlands vs. Bellevue district semifinal games.

Scott and Campbell County are the local softball teams that qualified for the 10th Region tournament. The 8th Region bracket will include Simon Kenton.

The 9th Region boys and girls tennis tournaments were postponed Tuesday due to rain and will resume on Wednesday. Boys semifinal matches will begin at 3:30 p.m. at CovCath and girls quarterfinal matches are set for 4 and 5 p.m. at Boone Woods Park.

The Walton-Verona boys lacrosse team’s season ended with a 9-8 loss to Lexington Henry Clay on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the Commonwealth Lacrosse League state tournament.

9th Region tennis tournaments

BOYS TOURNAMENT AT COVINGTON CATHOLIC

Wednesday starting at 3:30 p.m.

Singles semifinals — Brady Hussey (CovCath) vs. Carson Kute (St. Henry) and Neel Reddy (Beechwood) vs. Will Kreutzjans (CovCath).

Doubles semifinals — Alex Yeager-Kalei Christensen (CovCath) vs. John Laskey-Eli Back (Highlands) and Matt Marlette-Navneeth Selvaraju (Ryle) vs. Shayaan Ahmed-Joey Case (Villa Madonna).

GIRLS TOURNAMENT AT BOONE WOODS PARK

Wednesday

Singles quarterfinals — Sara Watanabe (Covington Latin) vs. Anne Marie Richmond (Beechwood), 4 p.m.; Kyah Andros (Ryle) vs. Paige Arthur (St. Henry), 5 p.m.; Kate Carris (Highlands) vs. Kayla Johnson (Cooper), 5 p.m.; Lucy Bailey (Notre Dame) vs. Tapanee Boonyawat (Dixie Heights), 4 p.m.

Doubles quarterfinals — Sadie Jones-Hallie King (Beechwood) vs. Sam Spellman-Clare Shay (Notre Dame), 4 p.m.; Avery Love-Lacey Guard (Ryle) vs. Bria Patel-Bella McElwee (Villa Madonna), 4 p.m.; Maddie Mitchell-Julia Lyons (Villa Madonna) vs. Natalie Elleman-Allyse Rassenfoss (Conner), 4 p.m.; Hailey Fullenkamp-Taylor Meenach (Notre Dame) vs. Eva Greene-Laney Green (NewCath), 4 p.m.

District baseball tournaments

34TH DISTRICT AT LLOYD

Wednesday

Championship: St. Henry vs. Dixie Heights, 5:30 p.m.

37TH DISTRICT AT SCOTT

Wednesday

Championship: Campbell County vs. Brossart, 5 p.m.

District softball tournaments

32ND DISTRICT AT GRANT COUNTY

Wednesday

Championship: Grant County vs. Simon Kenton, 6 p.m.

33RD DISTRICT AT RYLE

Wednesday

Championship: Cooper vs. Ryle, 6 p.m.

34TH DISTRICT AT DIXIE HEIGHTS

Wednesday

Championship: Dixie Heights vs. Lloyd or Villa Madonna, 5:30 p.m.

35TH DISTRICT AT BOWMAN FIELD

Wednesday

Championship: Notre Dame vs. Beechwood or Holy Cross, 5:30 p.m.

36TH DISTRICT AT NEWPORT VETS

Wednesday

Highlands vs. Bellevue, 5 p.m.

Friday

Championship: Newport Central Catholic vs. Highlands or Bellevue, 5 p.m.

37TH DISTRICT AT SCOTT

Wednesday

Championship: Campbell County vs. Scott, 7:30 p.m.