DCCH breaks record during annual ‘Swing Into Spring’ benefit for survivors of child abuse















DCCH Center for Children and Families recently held its annual “Swing Into Spring” fundraising event for survivors of child abuse, where it welcomed over 400 attendees to St. Elizabeth Training and Education Center in Erlanger.

Though fund-raising records were broken, DCCH had no official totals to announce just yet.

The event, emceed by “Big Dave” Chandler of B105, offered supporters, both live and on-line, the opportunity to bid on unique items, including premium bourbons, fine jewelry, and one-of-a-kind experiences.

“For the past three years, during the pandemic, we learned a lot about bringing this event to people in the comfort of their homes,” said Committee Chair Bob Hoffer. “It was especially great to finally see folks in person and also know that those who couldn’t attend the event could still help the children.”

The Swing Into Spring program featured the story of two teenage boys who were in the DCCH Residential Treatment Program and then fostered and adopted by the Galbraith family who opened their hearts and home to provide a solid foundation for the boys. The Galbraiths were honored at the event.

DCCH is a Fort Mitchell nonprofit serving children and families in crisis. Its residential treatment program provides critical, trauma-informed care for survivors of child abuse and neglect. Children often arrive at DCCH traumatized, afraid, and in need of healing and comfort. DCCH finds compassionate care and intensive behavioral therapy that helps guide them to a brighter future.

The DCCH Residential Treatment program is primarily funded by the State of Kentucky. Each year, the amount received falls short of the actual costs associated with providing the life-changing services the children need by over $2.3 million dollars. “Swing Into Spring” is DCCH’s largest philanthropic effort, and figures prominently in the funding of DCCH programs.

