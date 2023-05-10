DBL Law partner Jim Dressman new chair of Be NKY Growth Partnership board; other officers named















DBL Law Partner Jim Dressman has been named the new chair of BE NKY Growth Partnership’s Board of Directors. He will serve in this position for two years.

Dressman replaces Tom Banta, who continues serving on the board as immediate past chair.

Dressman, who most recently served as vice chair, will lead the organization under its new name of “BE NKY Growth Partnership.”

Dressman previously served as chair of the Freestore Foodbank’s Board of Trustees. He lives in Edgewood with his wife and has three children and nine grandchildren.

“BE NKY Growth Partnership has a great track record of bringing good-paying jobs and capital investment to the Northern Kentucky community,” said Dressman. “I’m excited to continue building on our past success and support key initiatives that are integral to increasing economic prosperity in the region.”

Board Member Carey Sanders moves from the position of treasurer to vice chair and Ben Brandstetter moves from secretary to treasurer.

Board member Normand Desmarais moves into the position of secretary.

Dr. Joseph Chillo, president of Thomas More University, was newly appointed to the board. Dr. Fernando Figueroa, president of Gateway Community & Technical College, and Adrian Hothem, president & CEO of Camco Chemical Company, were reappointed to second terms.

“I am truly honored to be joining the BE NKY Board of Directors,” says Thomas More University President Joseph L. Chillo, LP.D. “The innovative and forward-thinking work that BE NKY does to improve our communities is essential. I am thrilled to represent Thomas More on the Board and create this partnership of institutions who value and uphold innovation and service to the community.”

Colin Beynon completed one term on the board.

BE NKY is governed by a 23-member board of directors, comprised of business and community leaders, who are unpaid volunteers.

BE NKY, previously Northern Kentucky Tri-ED, has served the region since 1987 and has led the successful location or expansion of 765 business projects, representing more than 74,150 primary industry jobs created with capital investment of more than $9.3 billion.