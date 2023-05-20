CVG’s newest airline, Breeze Airways, launched two new routes Friday; service to Richmond, Jacksonville















Breeze Airways, CVG’s newest airline, launched new service to Richmond, Virginia, and Jacksonville, Florida on Friday.

This adds these cities to the four destinations already served by Breeze since starting in February.

One plane will service both cities. The first flight is a nonstop route to Richmond, the capital of Virginia, and among the nation’s oldest major cities, full of history.

Upon arrival, those heading to Jacksonville will remain on the flight for a short period until its departures for a ‘breeze-thru’ flight to Jacksonville, one of the most popular Florida destinations. This flight adds travel convenience for CVG customers.

Flights to and from Richmond and Jacksonville will be offered on Mondays and Fridays.

Since February, Breeze has launched flights to six cities across the country:

• San Francisco, California

• Charleston, South Carolina

• Orange County, California

• Providence, Rhode Island

• Richmond, Virginia and

• Jacksonville, Florida

