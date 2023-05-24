













CVG is estimating 150,000 passengers (arrivals and departures) from Thursday, May 25 through Memorial Day. The average daily passenger count is approximately 30,000 for the holiday weekend.

The busiest time for departures is from 6–8 a.m., which makes the security checkpoints busier around 4–7 a.m. Busier times for arrivals is 3 p.m. and 10 p.m.

These travel volumes exceed 2022’s numbers by about 18%.

Below are travel trips for the holiday season — and coming weeks, all of which you can do before leaving for the airport:



• Arrive early: Plan to arrive two hours in advance for a domestic flight and three hours in advance for an international flight. You don’t want to risk missing your flight.



• Check travel documents: Make sure your passport or valid government ID isn’t expired. Allow several weeks to get a passport updated.

• Check airline app: Download your airline’s mobile app as soon as you purchase your ticket for real-time flight updates and info on baggage requirements.

• Check CVGairport.com: Familiarize yourself with CVG’s parking options: CVG Valet, CVG Terminal Garage, CVG ValuPark, and CVG Economy Lot. More travelers have been utilizing the Terminal Garage and it has sold out at times.

• Check traffic: Summer is construction season.

• Check weather: Summer thunderstorms can greatly impact flight routes. Be aware of weather at your departure and arrival airports. It’s also good to review where your plane is coming from if there are weather issues in that part of the country/world.

• Check TSA’s website: Learn what you can bring onto a carry-on bag versus checked bag. This will save time in the checkpoint line by not having a TSA officer manually check your bag.



Additional tips:

• CVG opened its first sensory room for children, click here to learn more.

• Click here to read CVG insider travel tips including how to valet check a bag and how to get food delivered to your gate.

CVG Communications