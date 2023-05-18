CVG, Burrell Aviation sign agreement to construct new 80,000 square foot air cargo warehouse facility















Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) and Burrell Aviation Cincinnati, LLC will enter into an agreement for a minimum capital investment of $20 million to build an air cargo warehouse facility with airside access on approximately 4.5 acres of airport property.

Last year, the airport demolished old cargo facilities to make way for new infrastructure for cargo carriers and freight forwarders to move product efficiently. Burrell Aviation develops, operates, and invests in next-generation supply chain infrastructure that supports the non-passenger aviation industry. Construction of the 80,000-square-foot facility with associated offices, truck docks, and parking lot will take place on the northern part of CVG’s campus. An expedited timeline is being worked on.

“We appreciate the opportunity to assist with a significant expansion of CVG’s current cargo operations and to partner on such an important project with the airport, which is now one of the fastest-growing in the country due to the leadership of Candace McGraw and her team,” said The Burrell Group’s Founder and Executive Chairman Dan Burrell.

“Our strategic plan focuses on diversifying cargo operations, specifically, expanding general cargo handling capacity,” said Candace McGraw, CEO, CVG. “We’ve been approached by developers and are pleased to partner with Burrell Aviation on this flagship facility. With ample demand, we know this facility will act as a catalyst for continued cargo growth at CVG.”

“Kentucky is a leader in the air cargo industry, and we are proud that CVG is now the 7th largest cargo airport in North America,” said Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. “We welcome this investment by Burrell Aviation at CVG to continue to grow cargo handling capacity and look forward to working with them to make this project a success.”

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said, “We are pleased to welcome Burrell Aviation’s investment to CVG which will provide new jobs and enhance its status as one of the most important airports in the country.”

