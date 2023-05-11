CTI chairman and CEO Timothy Schroeder named recipient of 2023 Metropolitan Award















The Metropolitan Club will honor Timothy J. Schroeder, Chairman and CEO of CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services (CTI), a global research service provider, as the recipient of the 2023 Metropolitan Award during its Annual Awards Dinner this November.

Scheduled for Thursday, November 9 at the Metropolitan Club, the 24th Annual Awards Dinner will include a reception, dinner, and program benefiting nonprofits Be Concerned, Life Learning Center, and UpSpring. During the event, The Metropolitan Award is presented to a citizen in Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky who has exhibited exponential effort toward improving the lives of the region’s citizens, and who has made significant contributions towards the unification of the community. These efforts take place within both the business and social worlds and are indicative of the devotion that the recipient holds towards others. This year, The Metropolitan Club will be honoring Timothy Schroeder, Chairman, CEO, and Founder of CTI.

“The Metropolitan Club is delighted to honor Timothy Schroeder with this distinction,” said Douglas Bolton, President of The Metropolitan Club. “When looking for a candidate who exhibits exponential effort toward improving the lives of our citizens, there was no better choice. He has not only improved the lives of so many Northern Kentucky residents but has also made a lasting impact on the medical industry. As one of 20 of the largest contract research organizations in the world, we are honored to present this award to Timothy for his local as well as his global impact.”

With more than 35 years of clinical, academic, and industry experience in global drug and device development programs, Schroeder has held numerous faculty positions with the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. He previously served as founding Executive Vice President of Clinical Development at SangStat Medical Corporation, a firm he co-founded, which went public in 1995. Schroeder is currently a board member for over a dozen corporate and nonprofit organizations, including Xavier University, from which he graduated.

“I am honored to receive this distinct recognition as the recipient of the Metropolitan Award. The CTI team’s hard work and dedication help change the lives of critically ill patients with rare diseases every day,” said Schroeder. “Not only is CTI passionate about moving medicine forward, but we focus on giving back to our broader community. We continue to stress the importance of building up our community through CTI’s collaboration with local initiatives such as Life Learning Center, Keep Covington Beautiful, Adopt-a-Class at John G. Carlisle Elementary, DePaul Cristo Rey High School, Alliance for Catholic Urban Education (ACUE), and our longstanding global CTI Cares initiative supporting dozens of employee-nominated organizations.”

Unique to its mission, The Metropolitan Club proudly supports local organizations through annually sharing a portion of their profits with local nonprofit organizations, amounting to more than $1.8 million over the past 30+ years. Current beneficiaries of the Annual Awards Dinner will include Life Learning Center, UpSpring, and Be Concerned.

Corporate, private entities, and individual attendees are invited to attend the Metropolitan Award Dinner, and sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information contact Karen Finan at kfinan@onenkyalliance.com or Elizabeth Corbett at elizabeth@focusonsuccess.com, co-chairs of the Award Committee. Additional information is available by calling the club at 859-491-2400 or visiting www.metropolitanclub.net.

